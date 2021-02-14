Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo

This evening's outlook for Buffalo: Mostly cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 16.36. A 16-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. Keep an eye on buffalonews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.