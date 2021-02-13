 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo

Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo

Support this work for $1 a month

This evening's outlook for Buffalo: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 16F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 24.73. A 17-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit buffalonews.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dangers of falling ice in snowy cities

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News