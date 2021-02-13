This evening's outlook for Buffalo: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 16F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 24.73. A 17-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit buffalonews.com.
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The more widespread snow will fall mainly Saturday night, with just enough accumulation to produce some slick spots, and a bit more near Lake Ontario.
- Updated
"Later Monday night, a weak area of low pressure will bring widespread fairly light snow into our region," Don Paul predicts.
- Updated
The cold has had a major impact on Great Lakes ice cover, now estimated at more than 27% compared to 2.4% on Jan. 21.
- Updated
Saturday's lake-effect snow event put down some heavy snow in a narrow band from Buffalo to Batavia, but all warnings and advisories were canceled by 6 p.m. Saturday, which was four hours earlier than planned.
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 11.58. A 17-degree low is …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 12.22. We'll see a l…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20. A 16-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll …
- Updated
Saturday's lake-effect snow event put down some heavy snow in a narrow band from Buffalo to Batavia, but all warnings and advisories were canceled by 6 p.m. Saturday, which was four hours earlier than planned.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 11.09. We'll see a low tem…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23.56. 12 degrees is toda…