Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo

This evening's outlook for Buffalo: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 16F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 24.73. A 17-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit buffalonews.com.