Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo

For the drive home in Buffalo: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 16.5. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit buffalonews.com.

