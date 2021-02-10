For the drive home in Buffalo: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 16.5. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit buffalonews.com.
Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo
Saturday's lake-effect snow event put down some heavy snow in a narrow band from Buffalo to Batavia, but all warnings and advisories were canceled by 6 p.m. Saturday, which was four hours earlier than planned.
A winter storm watch is being issued for late Friday afternoon through late Saturday night, and 9 inches or more of heavy lake effect snow is anticipated.
"Later Monday night, a weak area of low pressure will bring widespread fairly light snow into our region," Don Paul predicts.
"This will not be the worst lake effect storm in recent years, but it will be rough, nonetheless," writes Don Paul.
