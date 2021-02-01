 Skip to main content
Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Buffalo

Buffalo's evening forecast: Overcast. Low near 20F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 18.76. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit buffalonews.com for more weather updates.

