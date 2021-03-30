 Skip to main content
Enjoy warm temperatures today: snow expected Wednesday night
Enjoy warm temperatures today: snow expected Wednesday night

Kennedy Gregoire, 7, of East Aurora soaks in the sun and warm breezes as she stands on an ice mound at Hamburg Beach where temperatures reached into the 60s, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. She came to the beach with her sister and grandmother.

 Sharon Cantillon

We're in for a seesaw week with the weather expected to hit 70 today, but there could be a bit of snow by Thursday morning.

An inch or two of snow is possible in the metro Buffalo area Wednesday night into Thursday morning, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Jason Alumbaugh. The higher terrain east of the city toward Wyoming and Genesee counties and southern Erie County could get several inches of snow.

The cold and snow is due to a coastal storm, but Western New York will be on the western edge of the storm.

"It will feel like winter again for sure," Alumbaugh said. "It could be kind of tricky travel on Thursday morning. Even with a little bit of snow it could be kind of icy."

So the message is to enjoy today, with high near 70 degrees. The record high for today of 76 occurred in 1998. 

