Enjoy warm temperatures today: snow expected Wednesday night

We're in for a seesaw week with the weather expected to hit 70 today, but there could be a bit of snow by Thursday morning.

An inch or two of snow is possible in the metro Buffalo area Wednesday night into Thursday morning, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Jason Alumbaugh. The higher terrain east of the city toward Wyoming and Genesee counties and southern Erie County could get several inches of snow.

The cold and snow is due to a coastal storm, but Western New York will be on the western edge of the storm.

"It will feel like winter again for sure," Alumbaugh said. "It could be kind of tricky travel on Thursday morning. Even with a little bit of snow it could be kind of icy."

So the message is to enjoy today, with high near 70 degrees. The record high for today of 76 occurred in 1998.

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.