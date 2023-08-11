The first third of August has run just barely below average in its mean temperature and, allowing for typical uneven coverage of summertime convection, above average in precipitation for Buffalo. The total is already up to 1.93 inch, .84 inch above average, following a notably wetter than average July. The warmest high has been 85, rather unimpressive for midsummer. This inconsistent trend will continue into next week, not uncommon in the Great Lakes, with cool and a few unsettled days followed by a seasonable moderating trend later next week.

Following a splendid, crisp Friday, conditions will deteriorate toward Saturday morning, preceded by a pleasant Friday evening. The approach of a warm front will trigger a round of scattered showers and thunderstorms during Saturday’s predawn hours into the start of the day.

Some of these early storms with the warm front may pack a punch, and be largely unaffected by the 73 degree Lake Erie waters. That’s because the initial round will consist of what’s known as elevated convection, with the unstable layer aloft and disconnected from the cooler lake.

As the humid Saturday progresses behind the warm front, a brisk southwest breeze off the lake may buffer the metro area and nearby suburbs from greater instability located more toward Niagara County and in the hilly terrain below the lake breeze. High temps will reach the low 80s. The Storm Prediction Center paints all of Western New York with a 15% slight risk of severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, some hail, and even a remote estimated 2% risk of an isolated tornado.

However, the risk will tend to be less near the metro area (not nonexistent, however) and greater north and south. The surface-based mid/late afternoon storm threat is not depicted that clearly by models, but the threat will be there, focused more on the north and south edges of the lake breeze.

With the thunderstorm threat and afternoon wave heights building to 3-5 feet on Lake Erie in a gusty breeze, and 2-4 feet on Lake Ontario, boating would be ill-advised.

Following a few lingering spotty showers and thunderstorms on a humid Saturday night, Sunday will be the drier day, with humidity dropping back to moderate levels, and the sky becoming partly sunny under a westerly flow.

The balance of the day will be dry, though with a trough hanging back over Ontario, an isolated shower can’t be ruled out. The high will run in the mid-upper 70s with a west-southwest breeze of 12-20 mph by afternoon. Waves will run to 2 feet on Lake Erie and up to 3 feet on a choppier Lake Ontario.

The next storm system to watch will be drawing nearer during Monday afternoon into Tuesday.

Late Monday and Monday night, conditions will again favor scattered showers and thunderstorms with uneven coverage. Some of these storms may again produce downpours and gusty winds.

On Tuesday, behind the low passing off to our east will be scattered and occasional showers with temperatures struggling to reach the low 70s in a chilly, gusty wind. Some European-modeled gusts will put an autumnal feel in the air.

By Wednesday, dry high pressure takes over getting us back to abundant sunshine and some mid-upper 70s, followed by a brisk southwest flow Thursday adding a few more degrees.

A weak cool front crosses our region Thursday night, with a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms, with dry weather returning Friday behind the front. There will be no midsummer heat next week.

In the extended range, ensemble guidance keeps the heat dome well away from our region in the 6-14 day period, with some chances for modest warming increasing later in the period.

The heat in the Pacific Northwest in the 6-10 day period will be beyond the range to which residents are accustomed, posing a public health hazard.

The same can be said for the incredibly persistent extreme heat over much of the south and parts of the central and southern plains:

Heat-related excess mortality statistics, slowly mounting, will take some time through the season to tabulate.

NOAA updated hurricane forecast

A strengthening El Nino typically results in more disruptive wind shear aloft over the Atlantic hurricane basin, reducing the development of tropical cyclones. The latter part of this hurricane season may prove to be the exception to this tendency, and if it is it will be due to the all-time record high sea surface and near surface temperatures being observed in this unprecedented spiking of oceanic marine heat waves.

With such extreme heat energy and resulting evaporative moisture flux available for storm development, NOAA has increased the probabilities for an above average hurricane season to 60%, expecting the El Nino mitigation to be at least partially overwhelmed by the unprecedented ocean heating.

One of the great unknowns is whether the heating will produce a few exceptionally intense hurricanes. In 1992, deadly Category 5 Hurricane Andrew slashed parts of South Florida in an El Nino year.

Maui fire disaster causes

With the death toll still rising in the disastrous wildfires, no one has all the answers yet to the causal factors, but some elements are clear. The Hawaiian Islands are normally subject to easterly trade winds around the bottom of a seasonal large North Pacific high pressure ridge during this season. What tremendously increased the wildfire threat this year was the exacerbated dry season, fanned by the pressure gradient between the high to the north and Hurricane Dora passing to the south. As told to NBC News, the earlier rainy season spawned a tremendous overgrowth of an invasive species into the seasonal dry period: “Clay Trauernicht, a fire scientist at the University of Hawaii, said the wet season can spur plants like Guinea grass, a nonnative, invasive species found across parts of Maui, to grow as quickly as 6 inches (15 centimeters) a day and reach up to 10 feet (3 meters) tall. When it dries out, it creates a tinderbox that's ripe for wildfire.”

Fanned by these pressure gradient winds recorded during August 7-9, the picture becomes clearer.

Hawaii already is dealing with the spear tip of the warming climate. Sea levels are rising, dry seasons are drier, and wet seasons (because warmer air holds more water vapor) are wetter. While climate change cannot be said to be the main or sole cause of this disaster, it appears to be a factor. Erica Fleishman, director of the Oregon Climate Change Research Institute addressed this issue: “Climate change in many parts of the world is increasing vegetation dryness, in large part because temperatures are hotter,” Fleishman said. “Even if you have the same amount of precipitation, if you have higher temperatures, things dry out faster.”