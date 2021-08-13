Don Paul: Why the U.N. climate report is a vital warning

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has tagged its newest report with a “Code Red.” Humankind is fast approaching something of a precipice, making worse consequences close to inevitable for our warming planet as this century unfolds.
Opportunities to take more aggressive efforts to reduce our greenhouse emissions have been slipping through our fingers. We have continued increases in carbon dioxide and methane levels, even with some carbon reductions by the United States and a few other nations due to market forces making the switch from coal to natural gas, and to alternative energy generation being economically enticing.
The IPCC consists of 234 multidisciplinary scientists who have spent the last eight years examining more than 14,000 peer-reviewed studies to better define where we are and where we are most likely heading. Here are some of the key findings in the sixth report, the most comprehensive yet, from the IPCC.
There has been no real doubt for decades humanity’s burning of coal and other fossil fuels is the No. 1 forcing mechanism behind rising levels of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.
In the report’s first finding, the lead authors quickly dispense with any imagined doubt among nonscientist skeptics: “It is unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, ocean and land.” The increase in carbon dioxide since 1750 is directly tied to human activity, bringing us to the current 417 parts per million parts of air, up 48% since 1850.
The IPCC has included some striking graphics to support its findings. In a two-panel graphic, there is the actual observed warming including human activity, compared to what would have occurred in the last 170 years without our added greenhouse gases.
Through repeatable and proven calculations, it is irrefutable that without human input the observed strong warming could not have taken place. There would be no warming without our industrial and transportation emissions. In fact, there is some evidence there would have been slight cooling otherwise.
As meteorologist and science journalist Bob Henson was able to draw from the report and its research resources (on behalf of Yale Climate Connections): “Global temperature has risen more since 1970 than in any half century going back to (and before) the days of Caesar, Cleopatra, and Christ. To arrive at a multicentury period warmer than 1850-2020, one has to go back to before the last ice age, more than 100,000 years ago.”
Although there are numerous variables in the range of scenarios our planet will face later in the century, due partly to uncertainties over how much commitment can be expected from governments toward slashing carbon emissions, there is growing certainty in the quality of the science underlying the scenarios. There is now great improvement in observational measurements from the ocean, space and in remote lands thanks to leaps forward in measurement technologies. Computer climate models and the computers that drive them have grown far more powerful and realistic than earlier models, which have underestimated the amount of warming that would occur by now.
There have also been substantial leaps forward in what is called attribution science. Decades ago, virtually no attempt would be made to tie an extreme singular weather event to climate change. Now, such ties are more readily established based on better science. For example, there is no doubt the ferocity of the current wildfire season is tied to the megadrought and heat produced by human-driven climate change. (Other extreme events, such as tornado outbreaks, are not so demonstrably tied to the climate.) But a greater number of very intense hurricanes and more flooding events, especially from stalled storm systems, are now well within the framework of reliable attribution science.
The report lays out what is now irreversible, even if the world’s nations act aggressively to slash emissions. As of 2000, the world had warmed 1.1 degree Celsius since 1850, with additional warming since. Under the best of circumstances, this warming trend will continue for at least 30 years even if we act now. This built-in warming means we will continue to experience more extreme droughts, heat waves and catastrophic flooding events tied to the warming already in place. Other environmental impacts will continue for a longer period. Freshwater ice sheets on Greenland and West Antarctica will continue to melt at least through 2100, and global sea levels will continue to rise for at least 2,000 years. The rate of sea level rise has more than doubled since 2006.
Most computed scenarios bring sea-level rise to 1.5 to 3 feet by 2100, which will be highly destructive. But if the West Antarctica ice sheets destabilize, a worst case scenario of up to a catastrophic 6 feet could occur by 2100 and 15 feet by 2150.
Carbon dioxide is now at its highest level in more than 2 million years. Each of the last four decades has been hotter than the previous decade. Heat waves have become much hotter since 1950, and oceanic heat waves, bursts of extreme heat that kill marine life, have doubled in frequency in the last four decades. In sum, changes tied to the warming climate are happening much more rapidly now than forecast in earlier climate models, and we can see it all around the globe. We have less time in which to act.
Yet the IPCC report holds out hope that if industrialized nations promptly undertake the most drastic greenhouse emission cuts, the worst case scenarios can be significantly mitigated and become less likely if warming were held to 1.5 degrees Celsius instead of 3-6 degrees Celsius. There is a huge difference between a sea level rise of 1.5-3 feet and a catastrophic 6 feet or higher. As Henson wrote, “Even if some component of sea level rise is unavoidable going out centuries, 'our emissions matter hugely for the long-term amount of sea level rise and how quickly it comes,” said Robert Kopp (Rutgers University), an author of the new assessment’s Summary for Policymakers.' ” The same is true of other climate impacts. It makes all the difference in the world as to how quickly and decisively we act.
The IPCC report is not prescriptive. Policies are not advocated. The report lays out the science and the range of possibilities that are vital to know in order to calculate mitigation and adaptation measures. IPCC leaves policy choices to governments and peoples of the world. The science lays out in detail equations of sorts: “If the world does X, we can expect Y.”