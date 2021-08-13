Don Paul: Why the U.N. climate report is a vital warning

The IPCC has included some striking graphics to support its findings. In a two-panel graphic, there is the actual observed warming including human activity, compared to what would have occurred in the last 170 years without our added greenhouse gases.

Through repeatable and proven calculations, it is irrefutable that without human input the observed strong warming could not have taken place. There would be no warming without our industrial and transportation emissions. In fact, there is some evidence there would have been slight cooling otherwise.

As meteorologist and science journalist Bob Henson was able to draw from the report and its research resources (on behalf of Yale Climate Connections): “Global temperature has risen more since 1970 than in any half century going back to (and before) the days of Caesar, Cleopatra, and Christ. To arrive at a multicentury period warmer than 1850-2020, one has to go back to before the last ice age, more than 100,000 years ago.”