Don Paul: What role does warmer climate play in weather extremes?

Western New York’s heat continues to be unusually persistent, with building humidity returning Wednesday. We’ll get to our local forecast and scant hopes for relief after looking at the unprecedented flooding disaster in west central Tennessee.
Actual known rainfall totals have been compiled in a list from the National Weather Service.
At last count, 22 people are dead with still 10 to 20 people missing.
What role might our warming climate have played in the magnitude of this catastrophe? The most apparent role is tied to the warmth itself. Warmer air with its active, excited molecular motion can carry more water vapor. On average, global temperatures have risen more than 2 degrees since 1880. For every 1.8 degrees of warming, the lower atmosphere can hold 7% more water vapor. Water vapor imagery from the day of the flooding shows the concentration in darker color over west central Tennessee.
Just as earlier and more sophisticated recent climate models have predicted, this increase in water vapor augmented by heating would have helped to fuel more extreme rainfall events around the world in already wetter regions. No one is suggesting the warming climate is the sole cause of such disasters. In small scale flash flooding, land use, drainage and more widespread impermeable paved surfaces can greatly add to the risk of crushing flooding when thunderstorms “train” repeatedly over the same locations, as occurred Saturday in Tennessee.
But the correlation between climate change and more numerous flood disasters in recent decades is difficult to ignore. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency notes nine of the 10 most extreme one-day flooding events have occurred since 1996, when warming was well underway. There are elements of natural variability in most extreme weather events, so, again, placing the entire causation on the warming climate may amount to shoddy science.
Even so, inland flooding has been the leading cause of death from tropical cyclones in the last 50 years, as reported by the Federal Emergency Management Agency in the Washington Post. While not related to the Tennessee flooding, the tropical cyclone inland flooding does appear to have a tie to warming, particularly Arctic warming.
As I wrote in The Buffalo News in August 2018, “There is also growing evidence that Arctic warming is having several climate and weather impacts elsewhere in the Northern Hemisphere. The warming may be weakening the polar jet stream which can allow it to buckle into a 'blockier' pattern of more ridges and troughs more often locked in place for weeks and months at a time. When a blocking pattern develops, parts (not all) of the globe can have longer periods of drought, or cold, or heat, or wet conditions.”
This increased blocking pattern tendency led inland flooding from Hurricane Harvey, stalled near Houston, to become the costliest weather disaster in U.S. history in 2017. The following year, Florence stalled inland over the Carolinas and produced catastrophic flooding.
On Sunday and Monday, the same phenomena brought Henri to a slow crawl westward over southern New England, crossing over into eastern New York State for a time. You can observe the blocking at the end of a satellite loop from the National Center for Atmospheric Research meteorologist Dakota Smith. A blocking ridge of high pressure forced less-potent Henri to hook a left over southern New England, somewhat akin to what Sandy did when it turned into New Jersey.
Hurricane Henri's full journey to the Northeast. pic.twitter.com/qdNLreNtU1— Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) August 24, 2021
One aspect of this trek was unprecedented, as noted by meteorologist doctoral candidate Tomer Burg.
Burg examined track data going back to 1851 and found Henri was the only tropical cyclone ever to enter New York from New England, on a westward track. The blocking high pressure ridge over Nova Scotia forced this turn, and some of the tropical models picked up on the blocking.
While this episode does not provide conclusive proof of the warming Arctic’s role in blocking, it is another in a long line of such episodes that have sharply increased in number in recent warming decades.
Western New York's hot August
Western New York, in the meantime, is on track as of Monday for the third warmest August on record, as noted by NWS Buffalo.
For now, I’ll chalk this persistent warmth up to natural variability since such warmth falls within the realm of relatively normal mid- and late-summer weather. What will make this lengthy spell of heat and humidity extra stressful for some will be the absence of a good stiff Lake Erie breeze. The lake flow won’t be nonexistent, but it will be weak. A stray shower or thundershower could form later Wednesday over hilly terrain to the south. Later Thursday – another muggy day – a cold front will be advancing toward the eastern Great Lakes, and this may bring a few more sparse-coverage thunderstorms Thursday and Thursday night ahead of the front.
Passage of the front will afford us some real relief with much lower dew points on Friday to accompany seasonable temperatures … real relief for all of one day, under the influence of Canadian high pressure.
By Saturday, the cold front comes right back at us as a warm front, setting off a few showers and thunderstorms and ushering in another warm and humid air mass for the weekend.
We’ll be headed back into the mid-80s during the weekend.
It appears another cold front will cross the region by Monday night and get us some more relief by Tuesday and Wednesday next week.
The five-day projected rainfall totals are not very impressive, so sprinkling and irrigating are still recommended. While probabilities remain high for above-average temperatures most days into Monday (except Friday), the Climate Prediction Center relaxes those probabilities in the eight- to 14-day period.