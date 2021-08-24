Don Paul: What role does warmer climate play in weather extremes?

But the correlation between climate change and more numerous flood disasters in recent decades is difficult to ignore. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency notes nine of the 10 most extreme one-day flooding events have occurred since 1996, when warming was well underway. There are elements of natural variability in most extreme weather events, so, again, placing the entire causation on the warming climate may amount to shoddy science.

Even so, inland flooding has been the leading cause of death from tropical cyclones in the last 50 years, as reported by the Federal Emergency Management Agency in the Washington Post. While not related to the Tennessee flooding, the tropical cyclone inland flooding does appear to have a tie to warming, particularly Arctic warming.

As I wrote in The Buffalo News in August 2018, “There is also growing evidence that Arctic warming is having several climate and weather impacts elsewhere in the Northern Hemisphere. The warming may be weakening the polar jet stream which can allow it to buckle into a 'blockier' pattern of more ridges and troughs more often locked in place for weeks and months at a time. When a blocking pattern develops, parts (not all) of the globe can have longer periods of drought, or cold, or heat, or wet conditions.”