Don Paul: Western New York’s climate is still a plus

The notion of a “dry heat” in the desert Southwest and the subjective phrase “feels like” can give a false sense of security to hikers, tourists and new residents. It is generally dry (excepting the monsoon season) but 117 degrees still feels like 117 degrees. It can’t get that hot in a moist environment, true, but 117 degrees can bring on hyperthermia and heat stroke in a hurry. (Personally, I never use the “feels like” phrase because it is so imprecise. Eighty-six degrees with a steamy dew point of 72 does not “feel” the same to a farm laborer or a roofer as it does to someone reading a book on a chaise lounge with a cool drink. The heat index is a derived set of equations which approximate how much cooling can be expected on human skin from evaporating perspiration. It’s far from perfect, but in my view it’s more realistic than “feels like.”