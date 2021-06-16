Don Paul: Western New York’s climate is still a plus

We all know how weary we are about Buffalo winter wisecracks, and how defensive some of us can get. Sometimes, we respond with unrealistic notions which imply our snowy winters are a hoax altogether, even though they are overstated by outsiders and even some locals. Still, our winters are not to be trifled with, in some years.
The climatological reality is our weather presents fewer deadly or destructive hazards than those found in the majority of the nation during the changing seasons. What quickly comes to mind is the extreme heat now in the Southwest. Yes, we occasionally deal with very muggy and sometimes oppressive stretches, but we cruise through our summers compared to the Sunbelt in the south.
As for the desert Southwest, residents are dealing with a separate category which presents life-threatening heat amidst water shortages, sometimes catastrophic wildfires and sporadic dust storms. Temperatures in the Phoenix megalopolis this week are reaching 114-118-degree daily highs, which is extreme even when compared to harsh normal climatology. Already this week through Tuesday, the daily high has hit 113 on Sunday and Monday, and a record 115 on Tuesday. The mean Phoenix temperature for the Tuesday 24-hour period was 100 degrees. It’s only mid-June and yet every day this month has been 101 or higher, excepting one 99-degree day. The amount of Southwest terrain currently under a National Weather Service excessive heat warning extending from Arizona into southern California and Nevada is vast.
As for the dangerous impacts underlying such a warning, you may read the text. The warning for the Phoenix area extends until Sunday evening. That means millions will still be enduring such brutal conditions even at the end of the week. Here is a maximum temperature forecast for Friday from the NWS Weather Prediction Center.
This kind of heat is beyond the typical brand of desert heat which scorches the region. To give you an idea of how far a departure from normal these readings are, take a look at the legend on the left side of this map.
To go with the searing heat is the drought crisis. Hoover Dam’s Lake Mead, the most important reservoir in the United States, is already approaching record low levels, which will necessitate sharply reduced water delivery to California, Nevada, Arizona and Mexico. This presents an agricultural crisis as well as a public safety risk.
Support Local Journalism
The acreage total under extreme to exceptional drought is the largest on record. California grows more of the nation’s fruit, nuts and produce than any other state. Eighty percent of the state’s limited water resources are devoted to agriculture. With reduced water delivery, productivity is going to be slashed.
A short 2018 article outlines how heat-related mortality is worst in Arizona, Texas and California.
Typically, the hottest month in Phoenix is July, although last year August was the hottest month on record. Texas doesn’t reach its climatological peak until later in July and August.
In the average year, heat-related mortality is the No. 1 weather killer nationally, with exceptions such as 2005 when Hurricane Katrina killed 1,800.
The notion of a “dry heat” in the desert Southwest and the subjective phrase “feels like” can give a false sense of security to hikers, tourists and new residents. It is generally dry (excepting the monsoon season) but 117 degrees still feels like 117 degrees. It can’t get that hot in a moist environment, true, but 117 degrees can bring on hyperthermia and heat stroke in a hurry. (Personally, I never use the “feels like” phrase because it is so imprecise. Eighty-six degrees with a steamy dew point of 72 does not “feel” the same to a farm laborer or a roofer as it does to someone reading a book on a chaise lounge with a cool drink. The heat index is a derived set of equations which approximate how much cooling can be expected on human skin from evaporating perspiration. It’s far from perfect, but in my view it’s more realistic than “feels like.”
After our recent streak of eight consecutive days in the 80s, we can get spoiled, perhaps forgetting last July’s all-time record streak of eight consecutive days in the 90s. We average four 90-plus days per year. It can get steamy around Western New York from time to time, but we seldom face the kind of oppressive heat and humidity so common in the Southeast and we never face the unbearable scorching heat in the Southwest.
We certainly won’t be dealing with exceptional heat in our near future, which is a thought echoed by the Climate Prediction Center. The favored temperature probabilities over most of the next 14 days in our region are closer to normal. If you’re wondering why the predicted anomalies are greater in the Pacific Northwest than in the Southwest, this is due to the normals in the Southwest already being extremely hot as a baseline. In the Pacific Northwest, the normals are not nearly so high, so departures can easily be larger during heat outbreaks.
Sadly, it’s safe to assume heat-related mortality will continue to increase in a nonlinear fashion, with some years worse than others. With our warming climate, unless and until humanity can slash fossil fuel use and change agricultural technology, along with coming up with effective mitigation of ongoing impacts, more heat will inevitably take a higher toll, here and in much of the world.