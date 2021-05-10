Don Paul: Weather's 'new normals' are really new averages

On a local basis, here in Buffalo the climate site was moved from downtown near the lakeshore to the airport in 1943. The downtown site was more influenced by Lake Erie’s modification, milder in late autumn and early winter, and cooler in the spring and early summer. Even though a primary reason for the move was to better serve aviation, and all the jokes about “nobody lives at the airport” aside, the Cheektowaga location is actually more representative for the majority of the Buffalo metro area than a site adjacent to the lake. Most large cities now have their official climate data recorded at airports, which has brought more uniformity in the database.

Official instruments are sited in well ventilated, shaded locations away from reflective heat sources such as concrete and asphalt, in standardized instrument shelters. This is done to minimize the urban heat island effect. Shelter designs can vary, attuned to the local environment. Death Valley instrumentation is housed in different shelters than, say, Fairbanks instruments.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Getting back to the overall trends, the big picture is fairly clear in this graph.