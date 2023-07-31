July is finishing up as a rather wet month for Buffalo. As of Sunday evening, the rainfall total was 5.54 inches, 2.42 inches above average. As is typical with summertime convection, regional coverage was uneven, with a number of locations receiving less than the airport. Measurable rainfall fell on 12 days, suggesting we weren’t experiencing long periods of dreary, damp days more common in the cooler months. There were quite a number of bright and sunny days to balance out the rainfall. The monthly mean temperature ran 1.5 degrees above average, a small anomaly. We had one 91 degree day and 5 ranging from 85-88. Buffalo rode out the statistically warmest month with no extreme warmth. Many of us regard this as a natural gift common to our summers, even during a warming climate, aided by the frequent Lake Erie breeze. The Buffalo Lake Erie temperature sits at 74 degrees, one above average.

The Saturday rainfall left some impressive totals, after producing some road closures due to flooding in parts of Niagara, Orleans and Genesee counties.

Ask Don Paul: Are the oceans the warmest on record? "The onset of a strengthening El Nino is going to add natural fuel to the heating that has been underway for decades from human activity," writes Don Paul.

We should be free from rainfalls of that magnitude this week. Any of the thinly scattered Monday afternoon showers and thunderstorms will wind down early Monday evening. Good, cool sleeping weather will continue to start the week, with Tuesday morning lows ranging from near 50 in some Southern Tier valleys to the upper 50s at the lakeshores. With the lakes being warm and a rather cool air mass producing a light northwest flow, we have reached the season where the bare bones beginning of lake effect can show up.

In fact, there is a trace of potential lake effect in some late evening modeled spotty showers, just as a point of interest.

Tuesday will feature cool temperatures, in the low 70s, with a partly to mostly sunny sky, followed by more almost chilly overnight lows. On Wednesday, we’ll gain a few degrees back, reaching the upper 70s under dry high pressure.

Ask Don Paul: Could the extreme heat stories be overdone? At this time in our climate history and current state of the planet, the evidence is overwhelming that global warming is accelerating, writes Don Paul.

On Thursday, a warming southwest flow behind the departing high pressure will boost readings to the low 80s. An approaching cold front late in the afternoon might trigger a few sparse coverage showers and thunderstorms, likely overdone in the American GFS model.

With the front passing by early Friday, there might be a lingering early shower, with a partly sunny sky and an afternoon high near 80. On Saturday, another Canadian high pressure ridge will bring us a dry, mainly sunny Saturday. The high will reach the upper 70s.

We’ll be on the warmer side of the ridge Sunday, bringing readings back to the low 80s, a bit above average. An area of low pressure will approach by Monday morning, probably triggering a period of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

In the extended range, the positioning of the heat dome will continue to be too distant to threaten our region with any excessive heat in the next couple of weeks. Even in the heat-stricken regions to the south, the weakening of the dome and its farther south location promises a slight relaxation in the persistence of the dangerous heat that went far beyond climatological norms in parts of the Southwest. There is an upper air ensemble mean centered on August 10th, favoring slightly below average temperatures over a large part of the central and northern U.S. and near average in our region.

The Climate Prediction Center still sees, however, no relief from the above average extreme heat from southeast New Mexico all the way east to brutally steamy Florida.