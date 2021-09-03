Don Paul: Warming climate is major part of Hurricane Ida, but not the whole picture

The number of flash flood watches in advance of warnings issued by the NWS Philadelphia and New York City offices was the most I recall seeing. Infrared satellite imagery retrieved by National Center for Atmospheric Research scientist Dakota Smith tells some of the story.

Doctoral candidate Tomer Burg recovered NWS Doppler radar rainfall estimates through mid-Wednesday evening, when the event was still ongoing.

The NWS Central Park Observatory received 3.14 inches of rain in 60 minutes, smashing the old hourly record, which occurred just a week earlier during Henri’s passage, by more than an inch. Newark had its rainiest day in history as well, with more than 8 inches in a few hours. The NWS issued New York City's first flash flood emergency in history, which is a step beyond a flash flood warning and points to the truly life-threatening nature of the flooding.

Ida’s total death toll is now up to at least 49, according to NBC News, with 45 of those deaths in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Here are the local storm reports compiled just by the NWS New York City office, not including reports from Philadelphia or Boston NWS offices.