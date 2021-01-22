Don Paul: This time, the cold sticks around the Buffalo area

Buffalo’s Lake Erie temperature is down to 33 degrees, which is average for the date. It had been running above average for weeks. The odds are clearly less favorable for Lake Erie to come close to freezing over this winter because there are no current indications of truly persistent below average temperatures in the first part of next month. However, the cold pattern we’re headed into is likely to last through all of next week. Saturday’s high in the low 20s (teens at high elevations) will be accompanied by a wind chill of 8 to 11. On Sunday, we’ll recover to the mid-upper 20s. With light winds it will not feel as cold, even with only a bit of sunshine breaking through the clouds.