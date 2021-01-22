Don Paul: This time, the cold sticks around the Buffalo area

Buffalo National Weather Service climate data shows we haven’t had a day with below average temperatures since Dec. 26. That all ends Saturday, which begins with readings in the teens.
We are headed into our first extended period of below average temperatures of the winter. This is the colder trend for late January we advertised weeks ago, although it will not be in the realm of “extreme” cold, which we’ve experienced so many times in the past. For example, February 2015 was the coldest month on record for Buffalo, with a stunningly frigid mean temperature of 10.9 degrees. That’s extreme.
The relatively mild-so-far winter season has led to unusually low ice coverage on all five Great Lakes. As of Jan. 21, only 2.4% of the lakes had ice cover, with nearly all of that in sheltered bays.
Even in the very mild winter last year, ice cover was approaching 12%.
In 2019, ice cover was nearing 22%, still below average.
Buffalo’s Lake Erie temperature is down to 33 degrees, which is average for the date. It had been running above average for weeks. The odds are clearly less favorable for Lake Erie to come close to freezing over this winter because there are no current indications of truly persistent below average temperatures in the first part of next month. However, the cold pattern we’re headed into is likely to last through all of next week. Saturday’s high in the low 20s (teens at high elevations) will be accompanied by a wind chill of 8 to 11. On Sunday, we’ll recover to the mid-upper 20s. With light winds it will not feel as cold, even with only a bit of sunshine breaking through the clouds.
Some lake-effect snow showers will be crossing Western New York into Saturday on a west-northwest flow. That alignment brings in moisture from Lake Huron, with even occasional connections to northern Lake Michigan and Lake Superior. Saturday's models show the hilly terrain south of the metro area will be most favored for spotty amounts of 3-6 inches, but some thinner coatings will be popping up on the Niagara Frontier as well, especially north and northeast of Buffalo.
Some light non-lake-effect snow showers may arrive Sunday night. Monday we may eke out a high of about 30 degrees. Later Monday evening, an area of low pressure will be passing by to our south, headed toward the middle Atlantic Coast. The best chance for snow from this system will be south of Buffalo, and toward Pennsylvania.
Models have been in good agreement on the track for this low, which could bring up to 6 inches of widespread snow closer to the state line. A small shift northward in the track, however, would bring some of the heavier amounts in Pennsylvania into Western New York, so I’ll be updating this forecast in the comments section and on social media during the weekend if necessary.
After passage of this storm system, the remainder of the week ahead looks largely dry with daytime highs in the mid- and upper 20s. There are signs of moderating temperatures next weekend in both the European and American models, with daytime highs reaching at least the mid-30s, or higher. By this time the ski resorts will have had a good stretch of much better snowmaking conditions, augmented by the natural modest lake snow into Saturday and the more widespread snow late Monday night into Tuesday.
For current ski conditions, go to iskiny.com/snow-reports/western-ny-region.
As we head into early February, extended range ensembles show an upper air flow in which the Great Lakes lose their true arctic connection. This does not translate into much milder temperatures. Current indications point to near or slightly above average temperatures most days in the eight- to 14-day period.
Let’s head to a place closer to our hearts. Kansas City will be a little milder than Buffalo for game time, with weather unlikely to be a huge factor for most of the game. However, it won't be a non-factor. Temperatures will slowly fall through the 30s, with a northeast breeze of 12-18 mph, making for a bit of a raw chill in the air and bringing some modest impact on kicking and passing. There will be a chance of a few light rain or mixed showers, with the chance increasing late in the game.
Fortunately, a nasty frozen mix will not reach the Kansas City area until Monday’s predawn hours.
Finally, for the Tom Brady haters, Green Bay won’t have brutal conditions, but it will present an assault on the Bucs’ senses. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s at game time, with Saturday night-Sunday morning snow accumulating to a few inches, probably ending before the game.
Brady has faced far worse conditions many times but, then again, he’s gotten acclimated to Tampa Bay wafts of warmth. Wind will not be a real factor in Green Bay, either way.