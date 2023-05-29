In what is proving to be one of the longer rain-free periods our region has experienced in a long time, May continues to finish warm and much drier than average.

After a splendid Memorial Day for ceremonies, parades and all outdoor activities, coolest along the Lake Ontario and Chautauqua County shorelines later in the day on a northeast breeze, there is more to come … and then some. The Buffalo Lake Erie temperature has already jumped to 57, although that is still easily cold enough to induce hypothermia in fairly short order. Our monthly mean temp was 2.5 degrees below average as of Sunday, when we finally broke 80 for the first time this month, at 82. With the warmth through Wednesday, that May thermal deficit will be in shrinkage mode.

Nearly stationary high pressure in the east will bring us into a weak south-southeast flow Tuesday, with a very light wind persisting through midweek.

It will feel toastier around here beginning Tuesday in the absence of a breeze and bright sunshine, with the afternoon high headed into the mid-80s. With lower humidity and dry topsoil, the air will heat quickly in the sun. Fortunately, the dry soil will allow comfortable overnight lows. Nighttime fans might take the onus off air conditioners.

By Thursday and Friday, the warm eastern ridge will still be in place, with midsummer high temps continuing to build.

Humidity will remain in the low-moderate range, so I can skip my infamous “muggify” nomenclature.

A cold front will drop to our south Friday night, and take our Saturday temps down a small peg, to the low 80s on a northeast flow.

We’ll be closer to 80 by Sunday and Monday, when a second cold front will be approaching from the northwest, but the cooling behind that front will also be modest.

As for rainfall, we are running into short-term topsoil trouble, with May rainfall around one third of normal. As for the rest of the next seven days, there are no fixes in sight. This may be good news for farmers cutting hay, but it’s not good news for other growers and gardeners.

There is some limited cooling expected to develop the following week in the eastern Great Lakes, showing up in the upper air pattern ensembles. If this verifies, we should be ditching the 80s for at least several days.

There are no early signs of a flip to a wet pattern, so watering and irrigation will remain a high priority for at least the next week.