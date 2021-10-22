Don Paul: The problems I have with winter outlooks

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has just delivered its widely anticipated U.S. winter outlook. If it verifies reasonably well, it can be a valuable tool to utilities, fuel companies, water management agencies, agricultural interests, emergency managers, road departments, transportation interests and the general public in preparing for prevailing trends in coming winter weather. That’s a mighty big “if.” My first problem: National winter outlooks do not exhibit the kind of high skill many expect and receive in shorter-term forecasts. Winter outlooks have – at best – a mixed track record, and I'm being generous here.
In the coming next few weeks, the buildup of cold air over the high latitudes in North America will be handicapped by below average snow cover in place now.
But this snow cover will begin to expand and make the development of polar air masses move along more quickly soon enough.
Elsewhere, confidence is unfortunately high current drought conditions will worsen in Southern California and even more in the desert southwest.
On the other hand, confidence is also high precipitation will be above average in the Pacific Northwest, the Midwest and the Great Lakes. In my mind, confidence is not so high in our region, near the outer edge of the positive precipitation anomaly.
NOAA has probability maps for both temperatures and precipitation from November-January, with areas in white showing no real trend. Temperatures:
Precipitation:
Support Local Journalism
In their technical discussion, NOAA details how La Niña is the primary variable driving much of their outlook. The cooler subtropical central and eastern Pacific waters can change the prevailing path followed by the polar jet stream, producing an average climatology which looks like this.
As I wrote in previous articles, during the summer it appeared a weak La Niña was taking shape, which would have had less-pronounced impacts than in the above map, and might have allowed for locally colder and snowier weather in Western New York. Now, it appears most models are leaning toward a more robust La Niña, in which its climatology can be given greater weight in a seasonal outlook. (A stronger La Niña has been correlated with less snowy winters in our region, in the past.)
All this might be all well and good if La Niña really was the dominant driver most of the time. It (and the El Niño-Southern Oscillation, ENSO) is one of the few variables forecasters deal with which can be predicted months in advance. Since it appears it will be stronger than first thought, it is understandable why NOAA is leaning more on La Niña in its reasoning.
But here’s my second problem: Other, shorter-fuse variables can have drastic impacts on regional weather for several weeks at a time. These variables cannot be reliably forecast more than a couple of weeks in advance. For example, two such variables, the North Atlantic Oscillation and the Arctic Oscillation, can go into their cold or negative phase for a few weeks in January or February and really throw the northeast and Great Lakes into a wintry tizzy. The difference between the negative/cold phase and the positive/warm phase for the northeast can be drastic.
Again, lead time forecasting for the NAO is short. No meteorologist on Oct. 22 can confidently predict the dominant phase for the NAO for several weeks in midwinter. The NAO is just one of many short fuse variables.
Another especially important variable involves the polar vortex. A strong polar vortex tends to keep most polar air bottled up in the polar region, allowing milder temperatures to dominate in much of the mid-latitudes. However, there is growing evidence the rapid warming in the Arctic is more often weakening the polar jet stream. With such warming, the reduced temperature contrast between the Arctic and mid-latitudes can lead to periodic disruptions of the polar vortex. When this happens, the polar jet can buckle southward and take a piece of the polar vortex with it. The difference in mid-latitude weather between a strong or weak polar vortex is usually drastic.
Again, this kind of disruption cannot be reliably forecast more than a few weeks in advance. When the polar jet buckles, a blocking pattern can develop, locking warm high pressure ridges over some parts of the mid-latitudes and brutally cold troughs over other parts. This was the case in the catastrophic period suffered by Texas and their poorly winterized power grid last February. Nobody could have predicted the February disaster in the preceding mid-autumn.
When all is said and done, the mean trends in a winter outlook can still work out to be reasonably accurate, averaging out temperature and precipitation over the entire cold weather season. But there can be no accounting in seasonal outlooks for midwinter breakdowns that last just several weeks in the midst of an otherwise mild winter. There is a certain irony, which seems counterintuitive to some of the public, that such brutally cold outbreaks can be linked to our warming climate, most clearly focused in the fastest-warming Arctic. A scholarly acquaintance, Dr. Judah Cohen, explains this paradox in a short article.
This kind of frequent blocking can also lead to more disastrous flooding from stalled inland tropical cyclones during the warm season.
For Western New York, if NOAA’s La Niña-driven probability for milder temperatures verifies, the above-average precipitation in the outlook might imply more rain and less snow. However, in my view, the currently unpredictable changes in shorter-term variables and polar vortex disruptions might mean La Niña’s typical climatology may be overridden for several weeks during midwinter. Should such disruptions occur, some will mutter “I thought this was supposed to be a mild winter!” All things considered, the odds do favor milder than average mean temperatures stretched out over the entire season, but that would bring faint comfort to those enduring a shorter term harsh wintry outbreak.
NOAA has a mandate to release its winter outlook. I don’t, and for that I admit I am glad.