Don Paul: The problems I have with winter outlooks

But here’s my second problem: Other, shorter-fuse variables can have drastic impacts on regional weather for several weeks at a time. These variables cannot be reliably forecast more than a couple of weeks in advance. For example, two such variables, the North Atlantic Oscillation and the Arctic Oscillation, can go into their cold or negative phase for a few weeks in January or February and really throw the northeast and Great Lakes into a wintry tizzy. The difference between the negative/cold phase and the positive/warm phase for the northeast can be drastic.

Again, lead time forecasting for the NAO is short. No meteorologist on Oct. 22 can confidently predict the dominant phase for the NAO for several weeks in midwinter. The NAO is just one of many short fuse variables.