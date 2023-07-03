Soggy gloom was in the air on Monday, as forecast.

Even as of mid-morning, locally heavy amounts of rain had already fallen, putting a damper on our drought.

Following Monday’s daytime showers and a few rumbles of thunder, the humidity will remain high for Monday night, but the showers will fade during the early evening. By 10 p.m., nearly all of Western New York will be rain free, as modeled.

As for the Fourth, the day will start with some low clouds and fog, giving way to a partly sunny sky with humid and seasonably warm conditions. While an isolated inland shower can’t be ruled out during afternoon heating, a generally dry holiday can be expected. The high will range from the low-mid 80s, slightly cooler near Lake Erie. Sailors won’t have much wind to work with, with a west-southwest breeze under 10 knots, and wave heights averaging under 1 foot on both lakes. The Buffalo Lake Erie temperature is 66 degrees, 2 below average. The night of the Fourth will be humid and tranquil with evening temps slowly falling into the 70s. Again, with these conditions, insect repellent is recommended, otherwise it will be good hunting for mosquitoes.

Wednesday will bring some midsummer heat and humidity, with a light southwest flow coming around a weak high pressure ridge in the east. The afternoon high will be in the mid-upper 80s and may touch 90 well inland.

Heat and humidity return for Thursday, ahead of a slow-moving cold front which will trigger some scattered showers and thunderstorms toward evening and into Thursday night. Afternoon highs will again reach the upper 80s.

A little cooling, back to the upper 70s, arrives on Friday behind the cold front, when there may be a few lingering showers and thunderstorms under a partly sunny sky as humidity drops back to a more comfortable level.

Things are looking good for much of next weekend and the Taste of Buffalo. It may feel somewhat toasty on Buffalo streets Saturday with abundant sunshine and only a light wind under high pressure. The afternoon high will be near 80. Humidity should be moderate. On Sunday, readings could climb back to the low 80s with some additional humidity. This time, it’s the European model which is the outlier, bringing in some afternoon showers and storms Sunday, while both the American and Canadian models keep us rain free during the day. At this early point, I’d lean toward a Saturday visit when there is no indication of weather problems.

In the extended range, there are hints of a cooler pattern developing the following week, along with a blockier pattern resuming.

If such a higher amplitude renewal of ridge-trough-ridge again sets up, this would raise the possibility of more smoke plume incursions in some parts of the eastern half of the U.S. At this juncture, this potential is strictly a maybe.