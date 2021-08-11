Don Paul: The heat’s not done with Western New York yet

As I’d mentioned on WIVB Tuesday evening, Lake Erie’s warmth (now up to 75 degrees at Buffalo, which is 2 degrees above average) would provide additional fuel for disturbances passing across the region, and Wednesday morning’s severe weather demonstrated my point.

A gust to 62 mph was measured at the Dunkirk Lighthouse shortly after 6 a.m., and around 6:30 a.m. a roof was blown off a house 4 miles northeast of Angola on the Lake, along with scattered tree damage reports from Alden, Gowanda and a 61-mph gust 3 miles south of Buffalo at the harbor.

A heat advisory will finish up Wednesday evening across Western New York but there is no magical relief which arrives upon expiration.

Rest assured, it will still be hot and humid into Friday, when a cold front will finally push the excess heat and humidity off to the east.