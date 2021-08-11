Don Paul: The heat’s not done with Western New York yet

As I’d mentioned on WIVB Tuesday evening, Lake Erie’s warmth (now up to 75 degrees at Buffalo, which is 2 degrees above average) would provide additional fuel for disturbances passing across the region, and Wednesday morning’s severe weather demonstrated my point.
A gust to 62 mph was measured at the Dunkirk Lighthouse shortly after 6 a.m., and around 6:30 a.m. a roof was blown off a house 4 miles northeast of Angola on the Lake, along with scattered tree damage reports from Alden, Gowanda and a 61-mph gust 3 miles south of Buffalo at the harbor.
A heat advisory will finish up Wednesday evening across Western New York but there is no magical relief which arrives upon expiration.
Rest assured, it will still be hot and humid into Friday, when a cold front will finally push the excess heat and humidity off to the east.
Between now and then, there will be a continuing marginal risk of a few rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms, with damaging winds the primary threat should severe storms reappear later today and overnight. Since last night’s models did not resolve the convective system which struck early today well at all, it gives me pause to overly rely on models for storm timing and placement. In the meantime, the Storm Prediction Center has our region at marginal risk today and this evening, with a much more significant risk off to our west in the enhanced area.
As for the models, I’ll give you an idea of the disparities meteorologists are dealing with thunderstorm intensity and placement. Here is the current worst-case scenario for late this evening from a high-resolution National Weather Service model which sometimes performs quite well.
In the same time period, the output from another highly regarded NWS model shows stronger storms to our west at around 6 p.m. completely fizzling by late this evening.
I’d have to consider the first, more ominous model, an “outlier” less likely to verify because the other similar models simply lack that kind of powerful convection here. On the other hand, we have a very buoyant and unstable air mass in place, and bubbly, buoyant air aloft as well, which can still team to produce powerful storms as those which struck early on Wednesday. There is also a huge amount of water vapor in the lower atmosphere, so any storms will be capable of producing disruptive torrential downpours.
As for Thursday, we’ll still be in a steamy air mass in which passing disturbances could trigger strong to a few severe thunderstorms, as the Storm Prediction Center notes.
It’s not out of the question this marginal risk may need to be upgraded later on newer guidance. Early hints in models seem to favor areas in the Southern Tier over the Niagara Frontier for potential late Thursday strong activity.
Friday is more problematic in that more cloud cover is expected to cut back peak heating and upward motion to some extent as a slow moving cold front finally draws near. If this forecast map proves accurate for timing, the cold front will at our doorstep early in the day, lessening severe weather risk over much of Western New York, with a slightly better chance for stronger storms well south and east of Buffalo.
If the front were to slow down, that would allow more prefrontal heating and destabilization, raising the ante on severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center places the marginal risk like this.
Much higher forecast confidence follows on the heels of this frontal passage. A cooler and much less humid dome of high pressure will take over for the weekend, taking Saturday’s high back to the mid to upper 70s with comfortable humidity.
It will certainly be more pleasant to browse around the Erie County Fair both weekend days, compared to the next two weekdays. Sunday’s high will be closer to 80, but with still comfortable humidity.
The cooling looks to be short-lived, with low to mid-80s returning early next week. It does not currently appear humidity levels will be soaring so much during the next warmup.
I wrote in Monday’s article that extended range guidance suggested upper level warming will resume over the northeast, supporting a return to midsummer heat. That’s still the case, and is supported in the Climate Prediction Center’s temperature probabilities outlook well out into August.
In the Atlantic hurricane basin, the tropics have grown more active as expected. Tropical Storm Fred’s development will be impeded by an initial encounter with some dry air, and then by the mountainous terrain of Hispaniola and Cuba before it turns more northward into the eastern Gulf. The National Hurricane Center's track forecast and range for track placement means Fred could be a threat to southwest Florida, then closer to Tampa-St. Pete, and over a broader and more uncertain range from northern Florida to Mississippi.
If you have interests in this region, you can keep tabs on the latest National Hurricane Center guidance and links, keeping in mind uncertainty on both track and especially intensity increases further out in time.