Don Paul: The cold isn’t letting up anytime soon

While it’s pretty cold in Western New York, the Weather Underground current temperatures map details how much colder it is over the north central states.

That frigid air mass is going to be dropping more to the south than in our direction, but we’ll be “cold enough” in any case. As an example, Monday morning low temperatures clearly depict how much colder it will be in Oklahoma City than here.

The NWS Weather Prediction Center currently shows a brief warmup here to the low 30s on Tuesday, due to a low pressure trough and a southeasterly flow bringing up a little warmth (comparatively) and moisture for a day. This will be followed by a renewed colder incursion next week.

Snow potential over the remainder of the the work week is very limited in our region, with a system passing to our south possibly bringing a thin coating south of the metro area Wednesday night.

