Don Paul: The cold isn’t letting up anytime soon

Save for a couple of milder days on Feb. 4-5 when Buffalo approached 40 degrees, February has been off to a cold start. The monthly mean temperature is close to 2 degrees below average, and snowfall is 6 inches above average. Our seasonal snow deficit has shrunk to fewer than 10 inches, with 58.3 inches at the airport compared to an average of 67.5 inches to this date.
The cold has had a major impact on Great Lakes ice cover, now estimated at more than 27% compared to 2.4% on Jan. 21.
Being the shallowest of the five lakes, the impact is greatest on Lake Erie. NOAA ice coverage, of varying thickness, has skyrocketed on Lake Erie. The icing advances more rapidly with light winds, which have been in place since Monday.
When there is a fair amount of cloud cover, it’s more difficult to get a good visible image of Lake Erie for ice cover. The Buffalo National Weather Service took its best shot in a Tuesday image.
While it’s pretty cold in Western New York, the Weather Underground current temperatures map details how much colder it is over the north central states.
That frigid air mass is going to be dropping more to the south than in our direction, but we’ll be “cold enough” in any case. As an example, Monday morning low temperatures clearly depict how much colder it will be in Oklahoma City than here.
The NWS Weather Prediction Center currently shows a brief warmup here to the low 30s on Tuesday, due to a low pressure trough and a southeasterly flow bringing up a little warmth (comparatively) and moisture for a day. This will be followed by a renewed colder incursion next week.
Snow potential over the remainder of the the work week is very limited in our region, with a system passing to our south possibly bringing a thin coating south of the metro area Wednesday night.
Support Local Journalism
One saving grace through Friday is the absence of gusty winds, keeping windchill down to just background noise. However, all signs point to a breezier weekend, putting that nasty windchill back in the picture. There also will be some potential for a storm system to bring widespread snowfall to the region. (Sidebar: I have a keen interest in this possibility, because I’m filling in at WIVB Saturday and Sunday evenings. I haven’t worked in five months. Coming up with the forecast isn’t what worries me. It’s the clicker buttons, of which there are many, to advance the graphics. I hope I don’t end up opening garage doors in North Buffalo. )
Model agreement on the weekend system is not great. The overnight European ECMWF model has widespread light to moderate snow showing up Saturday afternoon, with a cold easterly breeze and temperatures in the upper teens.
The American GFS has lighter snow showers Saturday, mostly south of Buffalo, with more widespread snow crossing the region Saturday night. Both the GFS and ECMWF keep snow totals light to moderate, with a very preliminary range of 2-4 inches, but with locally heavier amounts closer to the Lake Ontario shoreline due to lake enhancement on that cold breeze. I'll have more on this system in my Friday article.
The next system to watch comes Tuesday, with the potential for measurable snow or mixed precipitation during the brief warmup. The messiest solution currently comes from the ECMWF.
Obviously, the storm track is subject to change.
In the more extended range for the latter 10 days of February, the ensembles are suggesting the polar vortex will retreat to a higher latitude than its current location, with Greenland blocking high weakening. If this verifies, it would allow temperatures to become more seasonable, with less severe cold in the lower 48.
By no means does this imply we’re going to become mild. It’s a matter of fewer truly harsh air masses. This thinking is reflected in Climate Prediction Center temperature probabilities for colder than average temperatures, which are reduced in the eight- to 14-day period.
In the meantime, ski conditions continue to improve.
The cold will also keep many snowmobile trails in decent shape, and cross-country skiing opportunities for the willing and able are excellent. Lucky for me, I have no idea where my cross-country skis are hidden.