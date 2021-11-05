Don Paul: The chill retreats, with slow warming to follow

In addition to hazardous black ice that developed late Thursday evening, Friday morning was one of the frostiest on the Niagara Frontier so far.
The official morning low at the airport was 30, also the coldest so far, with Angelica in Allegany County bottoming out at 22.
As forecast last week, this first week of the month has been cooler than average. Buffalo’s Lake Erie temperature dropped from 60 on October 28th to 56 on Friday, although that’s still 3 degrees warmer than average for November 5th. Our average high temperature is now down to 52. That mark will be easily eclipsed by Sunday, in what looks to be a splendid weekend. Part of what will make it splendid is the later than usual colorful foliage still in place, particularly on the Niagara Frontier.
Abundant sunshine will dominate both weekend days. Saturday will bring a bit more breeze from a warming direction, south-southwest. A large dome of high pressure will set up in the East, buffering our region from any more precipitation for some days to come.
Sunday’s high will move from Saturday’s low 50s into the mid-upper 50s.
For Bills fans planning on flying into Jacksonville on Saturday, the storm system you see off the Florida coast may cause some serious flight delays, particularly Saturday morning. The Jacksonville National Weather Service has a host of advisories up for heavy rainfall, strong winds and coastal flooding, though the latter won’t impact the airport.
Fortunately, there will be major improvement by Sunday. The sky will be partly cloudy, with more sunshine for the game, and the strong winds will be gone. Game-time temperature will be close to 65 with a northwest wind at about 10-15 mph. Weather should not be a factor in the game and your return flights home.
Nature will step up our warming early next week, with high temperatures staying well above average for Monday and Tuesday, ranging from the upper 50s to low 60s under a partly sunny sky. Clouds will be on the increase as a weak cold front drifts into Western New York, taking our temperatures down just a few degrees by Wednesday, but still a little above average.
The overall pattern will be showing signs of change by late next week. A vigorous area of low pressure will be moving from the central Plains toward the Great Lakes, bringing us our first chance for rainfall toward Thursday morning.
Total rainfall with the passage of this low does not look all that impressive in the eyes of the NWS Weather Prediction Center, though it may pick up Friday afternoon beyond the scope of their graphic.
The colder air pouring in behind this storm system will first filter into the northern Plains, and will take some time in reaching the eastern Great Lakes. In the extended range upper air guidance, the current projection brings much cooler air into the East by Nov. 14, as seen in the American GFS ensemble mean.
At this point, this cooler pattern does not appear to be extreme. Further out in time after mid-month, it appears the upper air pattern will bring some moderation back into the Midwest and the East. There are no signs yet we’ll be settling into anything resembling a long term cold pattern.
...
This should come as no shock, but our warming climate is heating up most of the world’s lakes. A new study in the Journal of Geophysical Research confirms lakes, especially in the Northern Hemisphere, have shown marked warming in the last 100 years, with the Great Lakes leading the way. Within the 5 lakes, Superior is warming fastest of all. The overall warming has markedly accelerated in the last 25 years, at 6 times the pace of any other quarter century in the last 100 years. As reported in the Washington Post, the study shows the ice season on the Great Lakes is shrinking as well: “The warmer water temperatures are pushing the onset of ice to later in the year, as well as ending the ice season earlier. The study found that on average, lakes are losing about 17 days of ice cover per century. The lakes were freezing about 11 days later and thawing about seven days earlier.”
The increase in the number of episodes of extreme heat is, of course, at the root cause for both warmer waters and a shorter ice season. During shorter winter bouts of harsh cold, the ice can quickly catch up, though it will be during a shorter period of the cold weather season. This can be seen in this February NASA Earth Observatory Great Lake image from 2020.
While we think of vast and deep Lake Superior as the coldest lake, it is in fact warming about 3 times faster than the other lakes. This is due to a thermal lag. Once heated,the tremendous water volume retains its warmth much longer during the colder months, shortening the ice season. This feedback mechanism of earlier ice melt allows more time for warm month heating. Lake Erie, the shallowest of the 5 lakes, is warming as well, though not as rapidly as Superior. After the exceptionally mild first half of October, the Buffalo Lake Erie temperature was at a record 67 degrees on October 15th, 7 degrees above average. As fast as Lake Erie can warm, it can cool more rapidly than the other lakes due to its lesser water volume.