Don Paul: The chill retreats, with slow warming to follow

The colder air pouring in behind this storm system will first filter into the northern Plains, and will take some time in reaching the eastern Great Lakes. In the extended range upper air guidance, the current projection brings much cooler air into the East by Nov. 14, as seen in the American GFS ensemble mean .

At this point, this cooler pattern does not appear to be extreme. Further out in time after mid-month, it appears the upper air pattern will bring some moderation back into the Midwest and the East. There are no signs yet we’ll be settling into anything resembling a long term cold pattern.

This should come as no shock, but our warming climate is heating up most of the world’s lakes. A new study in the Journal of Geophysical Research confirms lakes, especially in the Northern Hemisphere, have shown marked warming in the last 100 years, with the Great Lakes leading the way. Within the 5 lakes, Superior is warming fastest of all. The overall warming has markedly accelerated in the last 25 years, at 6 times the pace of any other quarter century in the last 100 years. As reported in the Washington Post, the study shows the ice season on the Great Lakes is shrinking as well: “The warmer water temperatures are pushing the onset of ice to later in the year, as well as ending the ice season earlier. The study found that on average, lakes are losing about 17 days of ice cover per century. The lakes were freezing about 11 days later and thawing about seven days earlier.”