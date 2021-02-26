Don Paul: Texas’ lack of winter weather preparation is inexcusable

Long after the polar air has exited the State of Texas, millions of Texans remain without reliably clean water as of this writing. No one on the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (six of the ERCOT commissioners, all of whom live out of state, have resigned this week) has dared to claim the bitter weather arrived with little warning. That would have been an exercise in dishonesty to the public who watched daily forecasts on their local TV stations and viewed the ominous warnings, day after day well in advance of the catastrophe.
On Feb. 5, the Climate Prediction Center issued this six- to 10-day outlook for temperature anomaly probabilities, giving Texas exceptionally high chances for exceptionally low temperatures.
The probabilities ranged from 50% for a sliver of southwest Texas near El Paso to 90% (seldom used by CPC) in far northern Texas.
As reported in the Washington Post: “On Feb. 12, the magnitude of the impending cold blast was apparent to ERCOT senior meteorologist Chris Coleman. “This period will go down in Texas weather history as one of the most extreme events to ever impact the state. Temperatures early next week will set widespread daily records that are likely to be the coldest experienced since the 1980s,” Coleman wrote in a blog post on ERCOT’s website.
He continued: “In addition to the extreme temperatures, two major winter storms are projected over the next week. The first will begin on Sunday with near-blizzard conditions in West Texas. The storm will spread eastward Sunday night into Monday, impacting the entire state with widespread snow, sleet, and ice. A second storm appears increasingly strong as it’s set to arrive around next Wednesday with more snow and ice.”
The overused word “unprecedented” was tagged onto this disastrous weather, but the only thing unprecedented about it was its coverage of the entire state, rather than only a large portion. An article from Texas Climate News lays out the basics about the state’s lack of preparation.
Brutal winter weather has impacted Texas many times in the past at irregular intervals. I wrote about the anatomy of what was behind this latest massive disaster last week.
Another similar outbreak occurred in the winter of 2011, after which the state was warned electrical generating and transmission equipment remained treacherously non-weatherized against both the cold and snow/ice accumulation.
Similar warnings came down after another brutal period in 1989, and in 1983.
Support Local Journalism
In the meantime, Texas government’s fixation on having the nation’s only “independent” power grid left the state essentially unable to purchase additional electricity from neighboring states’ grids. The isolated Texas grid stands out as unique in the United States, and proved to be the state’s undoing. When Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz tried to place the onus on failed wind turbines, they misled the public on two counts. Wind turbines account for 23% of Texas’ power generation and, even if they had all failed, that could never account for what befell the state. Nuclear and fossil fuel generation failed, carrying much more of the load.
Only some turbines froze and were inoperable, while others continued operating. For the failed turbines, engineers report the state’s lack of winterization was the culprit. Wind turbines operate in northern climes, including Scandinavia, without such problems because they are weatherized and insulated against extreme conditions.
Ret. Rear Adm. David Titley sits on the National Academy of Sciences Council on Strategic Risks and is a professor of meteorology at Penn State. In the Washington Post, he wrote of extreme weather probabilities in the face of our warming climate: “But what about the changing climate? Meteorologists and climate scientists keep telling everyone it’s getting hotter. And it is. When looking at the hottest five-day periods over the past 40 years for Texas, 27 percent of the top 100 hottest periods have occurred since 2018. If the climate was not changing, you would expect just under 10 percent of the 100 hottest periods would have happened by chance in that period.
"This is our world today. We are living in an era of record heat and extremes in precipitation. At the same time, we still endure bouts of severe winter, albeit with less frequency, that are just as cold as anything we have seen in the past 30, 40 or 50 years.”
It should be noted El Paso proved to be the exception in the face of bad governance in Texas. That city decided to spend $4.5 million to weatherize its generating and transmission some years ago, and was the one sliver in the state that did not suffer the disastrous impacts seen across the rest of Texas.
An article in Wired magazine focuses on grid vulnerabilities in the face of more extreme weather, largely due to climate change.
Western New York forecast
Our own Western New York near-term weather holds no threat of extremes. We’ll be mild over the weekend, with showers on Saturday morning thinning out for the afternoon, along with a gusty breeze. Temps will reach the low 40s, and then drop to the upper 30s later in the day. Sunday will bring some more spotty showers, more numerous in the afternoon. We may see a 50-degree high, but this will be followed by a brief, rude awakening on Monday. A quick hit of arctic air will race in with scattered snow showers and a gusty northwest wind Monday afternoon, with temps dropping back from the 30s into the 20s later in the day, and a harsh wind chill. We’ll head into the teens Monday night, and get only to the low to mid-20s on a cold but more tranquil Tuesday. This will be followed by a quick recovery into the 40s Wednesday and Thursday, and then a turn back to colder weather on Friday.
In the meantime, while you won’t find fresh powder on the slopes this weekend, skiers will still have pretty good conditions, even if they have to dodge some raindrops at times.