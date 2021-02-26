Don Paul: Texas’ lack of winter weather preparation is inexcusable

It should be noted El Paso proved to be the exception in the face of bad governance in Texas. That city decided to spend $4.5 million to weatherize its generating and transmission some years ago, and was the one sliver in the state that did not suffer the disastrous impacts seen across the rest of Texas.

Our own Western New York near-term weather holds no threat of extremes. We’ll be mild over the weekend, with showers on Saturday morning thinning out for the afternoon, along with a gusty breeze. Temps will reach the low 40s, and then drop to the upper 30s later in the day. Sunday will bring some more spotty showers, more numerous in the afternoon. We may see a 50-degree high, but this will be followed by a brief, rude awakening on Monday. A quick hit of arctic air will race in with scattered snow showers and a gusty northwest wind Monday afternoon, with temps dropping back from the 30s into the 20s later in the day, and a harsh wind chill. We’ll head into the teens Monday night, and get only to the low to mid-20s on a cold but more tranquil Tuesday. This will be followed by a quick recovery into the 40s Wednesday and Thursday, and then a turn back to colder weather on Friday.