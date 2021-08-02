Don Paul: Summer is coming back strong in WNY

Sunday, Aug. 1 came in on a decidedly wet note, as forecast last week. Following Buffalo’s second wettest July in the modern era, it might have seemed we were off to more of the same for August.
First impressions of the new month will prove to be misleading, at least early on. A wide ridge of high pressure will develop and stretch from the central plains to the New England coast, suppressing any shower development into midweek.
Temperatures will return from six consecutive below average, cool days to about average (80 degrees) by Wednesday, with comfortable humidity and abundant sunshine. The cool spell took its toll on the Buffalo Lake Erie temperature, now down to 70. That is 3 degrees below the average of 73. Seventy-three is the average highest temperature Lake Erie reaches, although it has been exceeded during quite a number of summers.
The lake should be recovering some of its warmth as the first part of August progresses. By Thursday and Friday, the building ridge of high pressure in the western Atlantic will begin sending a warm and eventually more humid flow into our part of the country.
While there won’t be any truly organized triggers for widespread precipitation, enough humidity will be in the air for a few showers or thunderstorms to set up over hilly terrain to the south during afternoon heating, along the edge of the Lake Erie breeze. But other than such isolated activity, this stands to be the driest week the Niagara Frontier has had since at least June. The trend is evident in the Weather Prediction Center’s seven-day precipitation forecast.
If this forecast were to verify, much of Western New York would receive less than .1 inch of rain in the next week. However, I do believe the isolated cells along the edge of the Lake Erie breeze could exceed these totals locally in a few spots well south of Buffalo.
The chances for such isolated activity may improve a little by the weekend with the heating and increasing humidity. The overall pattern is likely to block the passage of any cold fronts through the week. We will probably begin to edge into a more stagnant flow by Friday and the weekend, with a hazier look on the horizon. Even into early next week, the southwest flow will hold, and the somewhat uncomfortable level of heat and humidity will be evidence of the blocking pattern.
Actual temperatures will also reflect the strength of this pattern. Readings will move from the low 80s on Thursday to the mid or upper 80s by Sunday.
Right now, it appears Buffalo will fall shy of 90 in this warm spell through the weekend. We average four 90-degree days each year, and have had just two so far this year, on May 20 and June 29. In 2020, we had 11 such days.
The extended range upper air pattern ensembles suggest a warm ridge will remain established near New England, which would allow at least seasonable warmth to prevail.
On the face of it, this kind of projected pattern suggests more of seasonable midsummer warmth (80s) to maintain itself, rather than an oppressive hot period as was the case last July, when we had our record eight consecutive 90-plus degree days, including a one day high of 98.
The Climate Prediction Center is also in line with the warm pattern, forecasting high probabilities of warmer than average temperatures in our region during the six- to 10-day period.
These high probabilities extend out to two weeks, to day 14. The CPC experimental three- to four-week outlook, which has more uncertainty by the very nature of the time frame, also favors warmth most days into the last week of the month.