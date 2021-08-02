Don Paul: Summer is coming back strong in WNY

While there won’t be any truly organized triggers for widespread precipitation, enough humidity will be in the air for a few showers or thunderstorms to set up over hilly terrain to the south during afternoon heating, along the edge of the Lake Erie breeze. But other than such isolated activity, this stands to be the driest week the Niagara Frontier has had since at least June. The trend is evident in the Weather Prediction Center’s seven-day precipitation forecast.

If this forecast were to verify, much of Western New York would receive less than .1 inch of rain in the next week. However, I do believe the isolated cells along the edge of the Lake Erie breeze could exceed these totals locally in a few spots well south of Buffalo.

The chances for such isolated activity may improve a little by the weekend with the heating and increasing humidity. The overall pattern is likely to block the passage of any cold fronts through the week. We will probably begin to edge into a more stagnant flow by Friday and the weekend, with a hazier look on the horizon. Even into early next week, the southwest flow will hold, and the somewhat uncomfortable level of heat and humidity will be evidence of the blocking pattern.