Don Paul: Spring weather battle begins with brief warm spell, ice jams

The promised 60s have arrived for Wednesday and Thursday for most of us, except for a narrow sliver of land that includes downtown Buffalo, the waterfront, northwest Erie and western Niagara counties. That is the way of a south-southwest wind that comes from 210-220 degrees on the compass, instead of from a purely warming downslope 170-180 degrees. The latter wind doesn’t cross any of the icy water of eastern Lake Erie (except for the Canadian Niagara Peninsula) and is the warmest direction for the Niagara Frontier.
A more southerly flow on Wednesday will boost some high temperatures at least into the mid-60s away from the immediate waterfront and Niagara River.
On Thursday, the flow will be more south-southwesterly and may bring the chilled Lake Erie air a few miles farther inland in Erie and Niagara counties.
The sliver of lake-cooled land can have local temps ranging from the low 50s at Canalside to the low to mid-60s when you get as far inland as the airport, Lancaster and Depew. This is part of the microclimatology of our region.
To go with this warmth is considerable melting of the snowpack at the headwaters of streams and creeks that flow through the metro area. The National Weather Service reports ice jams are in place on the lower reaches of Cazenovia Creek and the Buffalo River in South Buffalo.
Additional runoff from the warm weather combined with increasing rain showers on Thursday has resulted in the issuance of a flood watch for Erie County from Wednesday afternoon into Friday morning. At this time, the best estimate from the NWS hydrology desk is for possible minor flooding, rather than some of the major flooding suffered in past ice jams.
Support Local Journalism
This is modeled rainfall output, which, if it verifies, does place the best chance for moderate rather than light rain near the headwaters, meaning the situation bears monitoring. The majority of the rain will occur Thursday afternoon and evening.
This big warmup will end up being all too brief for those who have been waiting for it. A cold front will cross our region before Friday morning, ushering in cooler readings for Friday and seasonably cool temperatures for the weekend, dashing any hope for 60s for a while.
The weekend looks dry, bright and sunny. After Friday’s 40s, the upper to mid-30s Saturday into Monday may seem chilly, although readings will only be a few degrees below average. A large ridge of Canadian high pressure, while keeping us cool, will also suppress an important storm system well south of us.
The storm system missing us will be problematic for other parts of the nation. First, it has the potential to bring a major winter storm impact to the front range of the Rockies and parts of the Plains, where spring warmth recently has bloomed.
A low pressure system projected to be of this magnitude has the capacity to produce blizzardlike conditions. On the warmer side of its circulation, it also will probably cause a severe weather outbreak, with thunderstorms and tornadoes a possibility. It is rather unusual for the NWS Storm Prediction Center to project a 15% risk of severe weather five days in advance.
This means the experts at SPC are seeing strong signals from models and from their own experience and pattern recognition. This is the time of year when such battleground storms become more common, with the contrasts between arctic air to the north, moist subtropical air from the Gulf, and much drier air from the desert southwest. A powerful jet stream overhead can combine with these surface contrasts to produce some ferocious thunderstorms and rotating supercells.
For our region, the pattern will be far more benign. Our readings should be edging back up to somewhat above-average levels by the middle of next week, with no arctic air remaining in the lower 48 at that time.
While there are no signs of a near term return to the kind of warmth we have right now, we won’t be doing badly for mid-March. The Climate Prediction Center, looking at the same extended range upper air ensembles I look at, are keeping the coolest air in the nation’s midsection, and giving us decent probabilities for above-average temperatures in the eight- to 14-day period.