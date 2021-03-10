Don Paul: Spring weather battle begins with brief warm spell, ice jams

The promised 60s have arrived for Wednesday and Thursday for most of us, except for a narrow sliver of land that includes downtown Buffalo, the waterfront, northwest Erie and western Niagara counties. That is the way of a south-southwest wind that comes from 210-220 degrees on the compass, instead of from a purely warming downslope 170-180 degrees. The latter wind doesn’t cross any of the icy water of eastern Lake Erie (except for the Canadian Niagara Peninsula) and is the warmest direction for the Niagara Frontier.

A more southerly flow on Wednesday will boost some high temperatures at least into the mid-60s away from the immediate waterfront and Niagara River.

On Thursday, the flow will be more south-southwesterly and may bring the chilled Lake Erie air a few miles farther inland in Erie and Niagara counties.

The sliver of lake-cooled land can have local temps ranging from the low 50s at Canalside to the low to mid-60s when you get as far inland as the airport, Lancaster and Depew. This is part of the microclimatology of our region.