Don Paul: Selling costs of global warming short

The authors recognize there remains considerable uncertainty on exact percentages and, for example, in their range of calculations the upper range number was a 51% drop in GDP. The study did not find much supporting evidence the figure could be much below the 37% number chosen so, in that sense, the authors were conservative. Study co-author Dr. Chris Brierley told phys.org "Climate change makes detrimental events like the recent heat wave in North America and the floods in Europe much more likely. If we stop assuming that economies recover from such events within months, the costs of warming look much higher than usually stated. We still need a better understanding of how climate alters economic growth, but even in the presence of small long-term effects, cutting emissions becomes much more urgent."

Outside of the scientific and economic issues covered in this study, the authors seem to imply there is something analogous to our short attention span and rapid news cycle that has been ongoing in these previous climate cost models. That is, most of us not in or near Louisiana will not think much of the long-term economic impacts from Hurricane Ida in a few months, even though those impacts will surely extend into years, not just a few months. The same can be said for the terrible wildfires in the West. Even the Pacific Northwest heat wave in late June, now long out of the news cycle, killed several hundred people in British Columbia and dozens in Oregon and Washington. What are the long-term costs of such loss of life? The excess mortality was due to a high pressure heat dome which was truly unprecedented, and strongly tied to climate change.