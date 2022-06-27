Don Paul: Recommendation? Keep watering

I’m no master gardener, but I can tell growers and gardeners this much: you’ll need to continue to help out your plants and crops with watering this week. We are not in a drought by any stretch. However, with the current weather pattern, evaporative losses from topsoil and vegetation will remain rather high for this week. There are a few parts of our region which appear as abnormally dry in the latest Drought Monitor, while most of Western New York was last near normal.

On Sunday, some locally moderate to heavy rainfall occurred in parts of the southern tier during afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Late Sunday evening, a brief deluge occurred from North Buffalo into some of the southtowns (while the airport received only a trace of rain).

All in all, Buffalo June rainfall has been close to average. It’s been the occasional extended dry periods combined with favorable evaporation conditions which has developed some crusty topsoil in the region. Deeper soil moisture remains adequate, though the downward change in overall soil moisture since May 31st in our region is significant.

Nationally, the Drought Monitor continues to show the extent of the megadrought covering so much of the south central, southwest, and western states south of the Pacific Northwest. Note the amount of land classified as being in extreme to exceptional drought.

This week, rainfall coverage and probabilities in our region are unimpressive, so plants will need some help. Evaporation on Monday will be lessened a bit by the cooler temperatures, but a stiffening west-northwest breeze and much lower humidity will still have a net drying effect. High temperatures will only reach the upper 60s-low 70s, well below the average of 78. More clouds will build in from the northwest during the afternoon, as can be seen on this GOES satellite imagery.

On Tuesday, more sunshine will return with little moderation in temperatures, starting with morning lows from the low-mid 40s in the valleys to near 50 in the metro area. The afternoon high will reach the low 70s with a lighter west-southwest breeze.

Wednesday will bring the approach of a weak cold front later in the day, accompanied by very little moisture and unlikely to help soil and vegetation.

A high resolution model demonstrates the absence of rainfall potential.

With only limited sunshine, Wednesday’s south-southwest flow will boost the afternoon high back to the seasonable upper 70s to near 80.

On Thursday, the warming southwest flow will become better defined, getting readings back to the low-mid 80s, coolest near Lake Erie.

Friday, with a warm front already past us and a cold front getting closer to us by evening, dew points will rise and the chance for some afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will begin to increase. Afternoon highs will reach the mid-upper 80s. With the center of low pressure so far to our north, near Hudson Bay, the dynamics to make strong to severe thunderstorms will be marginal and remain mostly north, in Canada.

Ahead of the cold front, the European model shows our best chance for a period of more widespread showers and storms will be late Friday night.

The frontal showers will be exiting our region from northwest to southeast during the morning. Behind the front, cooling will be modest, but dew points will drop off, giving way to a very comfortable Saturday afternoon and Sunday. Daytime highs will be close to 80 with lower humidity.

Notably, on Monday the 4th, early indications look favorable for a dry, seasonably warm holiday with the afternoon high in the low 80s.

There are no hints of shower or thunderstorm activity at this stage, and dew points should remain in a comfortable range. Weak lake breezes should keep the lakeshore temps in the mid-upper 70s.

In the extended range upper air pattern guidance, some cooling in a trough over Quebec will help keep the hot ridge of high pressure at bay over the west central part of North America, keeping prolonged heat in our region at bay as well.

Most of our very warm spells have been relatively brief, such as this past Saturday’s 91 giving way to near 70 Monday and Tuesday. Short duration heat is much less stressful on more vulnerable segments of the population, such as infants and the elderly, along with asthmatics.

Going out as far as around July 12th, the guidance continues to suggest the hottest ridging will remain well to our west and southwest.

This signal in the guidance is reflected in the Climate Prediction Center’s temperature probabilities during the 8-14 day period.

