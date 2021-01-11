Don Paul: No shovels necessary for the next few days

Snow will be detected on radar from time to time the next few days. You can track the occasional snow (and a few rain) showers on this link, which can be animated by clicking on the forward arrow in the lower right.
All in all, these snow showers will play no more role than a minor nuisance, possibly contributing to a few isolated nighttime slick spots when temperatures are colder. Total liquid precipitation over the next seven days does not add up to much, as projected by the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center.
Buffalo’s new snowfall deficit for the season is again approaching 1 foot, even including the 18.5 inches of lake-effect snow that fell during Christmas and the next day. Only .2 inch of snow has fallen in January, with an average for this month through Jan. 10 of 9.1 inches.
We’ve been getting off with seasonably mild temperatures, too. Our January mean temperature is running 5.8 degrees above average as of Sunday, which is a large departure from normal. The average high and low this time of year is 31 and 19, which is about as statistically low as our average readings get over the last 30 years. Daytime highs this week will run in the mid- to upper 30s through Wednesday, and nighttime lows will run closer to 30-32 due to insulating cloud cover. Those mild temperatures will tend to make it uneconomical for ski resorts to undertake much snowmaking.
Even with these marginal temperatures, minor disturbances and a southwest flow Tuesday afternoon off the 36-degree Lake Erie waters may bring some minor lake snow into the metro area and parts of the northern suburbs, as depicted in this high-resolution model.
Some spots may pick up a coating out of this weak band.
As we get to Thursday and Friday some further moderation will bring daytime highs to near 40-42 Thursday and around 42-44 on Friday. Warming winds out ahead of an approaching cold front will keep most showers as rain, with brisk winds setting up. The low-pressure system driving the front will be vigorous, bringing a shakeup to our weather pattern.
The showers will transition over to snow showers Friday night as gusty winds bring in chillier air, though amounts should be minor. By Saturday, we’ll be well behind the initial cold front. During the day, daytime temps will still be above average but the brisk winds will make it feel colder, with at least some occasional wet snow showers possible. Looking at Saturday evening modeled game-time conditions, the cold air will begin to deepen and may set up some limited lake-effect snow, as seen in the European model.
Support Local Journalism
The southwest winds currently look to be in the 12 to 20 mph range, producing a noticeable (but not brutal) wind chill and having some impact on the kicking and passing game.
Actual temperatures will fall into the low 30s with a wind chill of 22-25.
Lake snow potential may increase by Sunday as the cold air deepens, with a west-southwest flow as shown in the European/ECMWF model.
This far out in time, amounts and placement become more uncertain. By Monday, most models – including the ECMWF – place heaviest amounts south of Buffalo, across northern Chautauqua, southern Erie and western Wyoming counties, with much lighter amounts to the north.
The Canadian model is something of an outlier, churning out heavier amounts to the south. I’ll be keeping you updated on this turn to wintrier conditions with localized lake snow.
After next weekend, the change to a colder pattern has been modified by poorer model agreement. As seen in this post by IBM’s Dr. Mike Ventrice, the ECMWF ensemble on the left keeps the coldest air over the west central U.S., while the American GFS ensemble has it heading into our part of the country on the right.
Differences in the upstream pattern over Alaska is resulting in differences in how cold the U.S. gets during the latter half of January*.— Doc V (@MJVentrice) January 9, 2021
GEFS is stronger with the ridge over Alaska compared to ECMWF, forcing more of a classic -NAO (colder) pattern over North America. pic.twitter.com/oKmp6Gy90f
The disparity in the upper air pattern between the two ensembles would make the difference between seasonable temperatures (which are still cold enough for snow) and colder than average temperatures. By later in the month, even the initially colder GFS ensemble keeps an upper air pattern that steers the coldest air to the west.
All in all, this pattern shift to wintrier weather is looking less impressive than it did last week. While seasonably cold temperatures will be more likely for the last 10-12 days of the month, extreme cold has become less likely.
In terms of public health, that is a good thing. Extreme cold not only keeps more people confined to indoor spaces, but also lowers home and workplace humidity levels due to more indoor furnace and electric heating. As we have known for some time, those factors do increase the risk of contagion.