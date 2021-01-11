Don Paul: No shovels necessary for the next few days

Snow will be detected on radar from time to time the next few days. You can track the occasional snow (and a few rain) showers on this link, which can be animated by clicking on the forward arrow in the lower right.

All in all, these snow showers will play no more role than a minor nuisance, possibly contributing to a few isolated nighttime slick spots when temperatures are colder. Total liquid precipitation over the next seven days does not add up to much, as projected by the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center.

Buffalo’s new snowfall deficit for the season is again approaching 1 foot, even including the 18.5 inches of lake-effect snow that fell during Christmas and the next day. Only .2 inch of snow has fallen in January, with an average for this month through Jan. 10 of 9.1 inches.