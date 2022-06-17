Don Paul: Much cooler weekend start; heat returns next week

Humidity is already falling during Friday, with some cooling in place compared to the previous 2 days. High temps will reach the mid 70s on the hills to the low 80s inland to the north, with a gusty west-northwest breeze. It’s a second cold front headed our way which will bring the real difference, with temperatures falling well below average for the weekend.

Most of Thursday’s severe weather in New York missed the majority of Western New York. I had written at length in my Wednesday article about my expectations that a brisk wind off relatively cooler Lake Erie would help limit severe weather chances downwind of the lake.

There was some limited storm related damage closer to Lake Ontario in Niagara and Orleans Counties, and some reports came in from southern Chautauqua County, along with large to very large hail in Sardinia and Perry. In general, the Lake Erie breeze did its job buffering much of the region from most stronger activity.

On Wednesday, the breeze wasn’t really there to help with the excessive heat and humidity. Thursday’s Buffalo high was 87, even with the breeze. On Wednesday, we topped off at 91, with some of the highest heat indices we’ve experienced here in a few years.

While these numbers wouldn’t be considered very unusual in Iowa or Arkansas, we are not acclimated to such a combination of heat and humidity. Fortunately, it’s been a short-lived hot spell.

Friday night will be much cooler than recent nights, with morning lows ranging from the mid 40s in the inland southern tier to the low 50s near the lakeshores. Saturday morning will dawn with some cloud cover, which is showing up in several models.

By afternoon, bright sunshine will have overtaken our region, with its very high UV index, unrelated to the cool temperatures.

And cool it will be, especially considering where we’ve just been. With a brisk northwest breeze, high temps will only make it to the low-mid 60s, 10-12 degrees below average. Less experienced boaters might want to consider staying ashore Saturday. Wave heights will average 3-6 feet on Lake Erie, and occasionally reach up to 7 feet on Lake Ontario.

Sunday, Juneteenth, will be a beauty but still on the cool side. At dawn, morning lows will range from the low 40s in the southern tier to the upper 40s on the Niagara Frontier, about 10 degrees below average. For a warmer temperature, we can look to Lake Erie, where the Buffalo reading is up to 68 degrees, 5 above average. A mostly sunny sky will prevail though a continuing northwest flow at 12-20 mph will allow only slight moderation to the upper 60s, and mid 60s on the hills. We’ll still be on the cooler side of a high pressure ridge.

For boaters, the breeze will run 8-15 knots, producing average waves of 2-3 feet on both lakes ... still choppy, but safer than Saturday’s conditions.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

By Monday, we’ll edge into the warming southwest flow behind the ridge. High temps will recover a bit to the low-mid 70s. A couple of warm fronts will cross our region Monday night into Tuesday, with some heat and humidity making a comeback behind the fronts, each of which may set off a round of a few showers and thunderstorms Monday night and Tuesday.

There will be lots of dry time between the fronts. Tuesday high temps will return to the low 80s and peak in the mid 80s ahead of a cold front on Wednesday.

Any cooling behind a trailing cold front currently looks quite modest. You’d have to travel to the far northwest U.S. to find any real cool air.

The hottest part of a high pressure ridge will remain south and west of our region. We will, however, remain under enough of the ridge’s influence for our daily temps to run above average most days in the 6-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center, along with below average precipitation.

A 7 day rainfall projection from the Weather Prediction Center, if it verifies, shows only about .25 inch in Western New York. Combined with the warmth, that would mean some irrigation may become necessary for growers and watering will be a must for gardeners.

Megadrought crises in the West worsen

While devastating flooding and landslides have closed much of Yellowstone to the north, soil moisture anomalies continue to worsen in many parts of the central and southwest, with severe drought now having expanded across much of grain-growing Nebraska, threatening crop yields.

The nation’s largest reservoir, Lake Mead, continues to establish new record low levels. NASA Landsat imagery tells the story.

Similar crises are impacting California’s reservoirs, including their largest, behind the Oroville Dam.

While water doom is not yet at the doorstep of large cities such as Los Angeles and Phoenix, more innovative large scale projects are underway to lessen the growth in water usage. Phoenix has taken some particularly impressive steps to mitigate the inevitable loss of Colorado River water in the future.

If population growth continues in the face of climate-driven megadroughts in the southwest, the time will come when resources will eventually prove to be inadequate in this region. It is somewhat encouraging that city planners, engineers, and hydrologists are being enlisted to slow the process in some locales.

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.