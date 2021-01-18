Don Paul: Lake-effect snow on the prowl for a few days

On Martin Luther King Day, most of the significant snow that has fallen so far has been well south of Buffalo. A lake-effect snow warning remains in effect for southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties through 7 a.m. Tuesday. A new lake snow warning goes into effect for northern Erie County from 6 p.m. Monday through 7 p.m. Tuesday. The focal point for this warning will be the southern metro area, including the nearby Southtowns, where 6-12 inches may fall by Tuesday night. Lower totals are likely from Buffalo into the northern suburbs. A lesser winter weather advisory is in effect for Allegany County (until 5 a.m. Tuesday).
The Buffalo National Weather Service accumulations projection through 7 a.m. Tuesday closely matches my thinking.
The low-level wind alignment for lake-effect snow favors heaviest amounts focusing on hilly terrain to the south over the next couple of days, but there will be some oscillation of this flow, steering some of the snow across the Niagara Frontier as well.
After modest amounts of snow during Monday, activity will begin to increase in the evening, with some shift northward by late evening Monday. Winds backing from westerly to west-southwest will send some of the lake snow into at least the southern part of the metro area, with the most significant snow overnight in the Southtowns and some eastern suburbs, with lesser amounts as you head north into Buffalo and the Northtowns. (It should be remembered in NWS forecast zones, northern Erie County begins north of Orchard Park and includes Southtowns such as Hamburg and West Seneca, as well as Buffalo and the Northtowns.)
Click here to see a model depiction for approximately 2 a.m. Tuesday.
To complicate matters, there will be an elongated trough over the northern Great Lakes lending some additional instability and moisture to the Niagara Frontier at times, with some enhancement from Lake Huron, in addition to Lake Erie, as depicted for mid/late Tuesday afternoon. Following Monday’s light wind, Tuesday will also bring a 15-25 mph breeze and some limited blowing snow. The Tuesday a.m. commute will feature widespread slick roads, worst south of the city.
I would guess the NWS will have to extend the lake-effect snow warning beyond 7 a.m. Tuesday, possibly into Wednesday morning. During Tuesday night, the flow will veer to west-northwesterly, steering more of the lake snow back to ski country and the Southern Tier.
Even as we get into the early part of Wednesday, lake snow will still be going for the morning commute, but with less of a breeze.
By Wednesday afternoon, there will be less moisture in the air and lake snow will diminish in coverage and intensity. Modeled snow totals favor heaviest amounts on the hills, with pockets of 12-16 inches on some of the ridges by Wednesday, but most locations to the south not topping out quite that high.
Some widespread light snow will arrive later Wednesday night into Thursday morning in advance of a warm front, with Wednesday’s mid-20s jumping into the mid-30s on Thursday. Colder air will begin to filter back in behind a cold front on Friday. Some limited lighter lake snow will be returning Friday night into Saturday, again with a northwest flow favoring the hills.
If the Bills had been playing the Browns at home next Sunday, we likely would have had a partly sunny day for the game with temperatures in the mid-20s, and not much of a breeze. As it is, it will be much milder in Kansas City by comparison. Take a look at the NWS Weather Prediction Center high-temperature projections. There is Buffalo’s 25 vs KC’s 48.
As for the chances of precipitation, they would have been near zero here. In Kansas City, there is a chance of scattered light showers … of rain. Early indications point to a breeze averaging 10-15 mph.
Beyond this time frame, most model ensembles (multiple model runs) favor seasonably chilly to cold temperatures in our region during the latter part of the month, with high temps in the 20s to low 30s. The Climate Prediction Center displays probabilities favoring below average temperatures most of that time, though extreme cold remains unlikely.
For recreation, what I wrote Friday still goes. There will be natural snow falling from lake effect into midweek, with moderate to heavy accumulations more likely at most resorts. The colder pattern by the weekend favors good snowmaking conditions to reinforce the bases. The unevenness of the snow coverage makes it a little dicey for snowmobile trails, but some stretches to the south may be able to open.