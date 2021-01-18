Don Paul: Lake-effect snow on the prowl for a few days

The Buffalo National Weather Service accumulations projection through 7 a.m. Tuesday closely matches my thinking.

The low-level wind alignment for lake-effect snow favors heaviest amounts focusing on hilly terrain to the south over the next couple of days, but there will be some oscillation of this flow, steering some of the snow across the Niagara Frontier as well.

After modest amounts of snow during Monday, activity will begin to increase in the evening, with some shift northward by late evening Monday. Winds backing from westerly to west-southwest will send some of the lake snow into at least the southern part of the metro area, with the most significant snow overnight in the Southtowns and some eastern suburbs, with lesser amounts as you head north into Buffalo and the Northtowns. (It should be remembered in NWS forecast zones, northern Erie County begins north of Orchard Park and includes Southtowns such as Hamburg and West Seneca, as well as Buffalo and the Northtowns.)

Click here to see a model depiction for approximately 2 a.m. Tuesday.