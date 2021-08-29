Don Paul: Ida was a worst case scenario in nearly every way

You may observe the wind field diameter broadening prior to landfall, which occurred near barrier island Grand Isle early Sunday afternoon, where a peak gust of 146 mph was measured. The local storm reports to the National Weather Service New Orleans/Baton Rouge office will be incomplete for some time, but this was one of the strongest gusts at landfall.

As of 8 p.m. Sunday, more than 625,000 homes and businesses were already without power, with outages bound to multiply as Ida slowly turns north, then northeast, crossing Mississippi on Monday as it weakens to tropical storm strength. Those winds will still be strong enough to bring down thousands of trees onto power lines in the sodden soil, while torrential rains continue. We learned long ago that even a decaying tropical storm can produce some of its worst damage long after landfall and weakening, as Harvey did in south and southeast Texas in 2017. In that weakened state, it dumped more than 40 inches of rain over a large area, and the highest U.S. total ever recorded, 51 inches, at one measuring site. Because of the massive flooding, Harvey became the costliest U.S. weather disaster ever. Ida is not likely to stall as Harvey did, but its NHC track forecast is not encouraging.