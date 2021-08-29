Don Paul: Ida was a worst case scenario in nearly every way

Even as I write this article late Sunday evening, Ida remains a major Category 3 hurricane, with top winds down from 150 mph to 125 mph as of 8 p.m. This is Ida’s radar image at 5 p.m.
At peak intensity, central pressure had dropped from 966 millibars at 11 p.m. Saturday night when I was at WIVB to an extraordinary 929 millibars around 8 a.m. Sunday in an amazingly short time, and top winds went from 105 mph at 11 p.m. to 150 mph by 8 a.m. This was just shy of Category 5, which begins at 157 mph. This explosive deepening is known as a rapid intensification cycle, or RI, which has become more common to the increased number of extreme hurricanes occurring, at least partly due to our warming climate and warming seas. This GOES satellite imagery showed the RI of Category 4 Laura last year, prior to a Louisiana landfall.
An RI had been forecast well in advance for Ida by tropical models and hurricane specialists, but this one exceeded expectations.
During Saturday, the peak intensity forecast had been lowered from a higher end Category 4 at 140 mph to a slightly lesser Category 4 of 130 mph Sunday. (For complex physical reasons, intensity forecasts tend to have higher uncertainty than track forecasts.) With Ida moving within a deep layer of moist air over a deep warm eddy in the Gulf overnight of nearly 90 degrees – exceptionally warm, even for the Gulf – RI conditions overachieved with so much latent heat energy released into the saturated lower atmosphere. The buoyancy of such hot, wet air is powerful, leading to an eyewall of towering, violent thunderstorms, with air spiraling and spinning back into the center to replace the risen air. That results in increased velocities around the calm eye. The journey and development of Ida over 240 sequential water vapor images looked like this.
You may observe the wind field diameter broadening prior to landfall, which occurred near barrier island Grand Isle early Sunday afternoon, where a peak gust of 146 mph was measured. The local storm reports to the National Weather Service New Orleans/Baton Rouge office will be incomplete for some time, but this was one of the strongest gusts at landfall.
Clicking on the numbers near the top will reveal many other storm reports, being updated as more come in. Many damage reports will be delayed due to communication disruptions.
As of 8 p.m. Sunday, more than 625,000 homes and businesses were already without power, with outages bound to multiply as Ida slowly turns north, then northeast, crossing Mississippi on Monday as it weakens to tropical storm strength. Those winds will still be strong enough to bring down thousands of trees onto power lines in the sodden soil, while torrential rains continue. We learned long ago that even a decaying tropical storm can produce some of its worst damage long after landfall and weakening, as Harvey did in south and southeast Texas in 2017. In that weakened state, it dumped more than 40 inches of rain over a large area, and the highest U.S. total ever recorded, 51 inches, at one measuring site. Because of the massive flooding, Harvey became the costliest U.S. weather disaster ever. Ida is not likely to stall as Harvey did, but its NHC track forecast is not encouraging.
Rainfall totals remain ominous for destructive capacity in flash flooding.
The moderate flash flood potential in Tennessee is painfully close to the location where devastating flash flooding killed 22 people a week ago. The soil there is saturated and streams and rivers are already running high.
In New Orleans, the parish just reported, as I write, the loss of all power as of 8:45 p.m. Sunday evening, so that has to be added to the 625,000 customers mentioned above. So far, the city’s elaborate pumping system has been handling fairly well the incredible torrents of rain and the flooding that the rain produces, separate and apart from levee overwash caused by the hurricane force winds. However, Orleans Parish came under an NWS flash flood warning, due mainly to the tropical rainfall.
Hospitals, packed with patients who could not be evacuated, are on emergency generator power. Louisiana has more than 2600 hospitalized Covid-19 patients as of Saturday, with a crisis in ICU bed availability even a week ago, which has worsened since.
In the meantime, many hundreds of thousands of people may face weeks without power because of the size and scope of this catastrophe, dealing with often oppressive heat and humidity most of the time, though conditions in New Orleans may become slightly less humid later this week for a few days. It goes almost without saying there will be much despair among millions stricken by Ida, even as federal, state, and local agencies along with the utilities attempt to rush relief steps to slacken the misery.
As of this writing, we still don’t have a good handle on how much destruction was wrought on Sunday by the towering storm surge. This footage from St. Bernard Parish officials was recorded early, before the surge was close to peak.
We can again be grateful here in Western New York that we will be spared even minor impacts from Ida’s remnants, other than the chance for a few light showers in the Southern Tier, while temperatures return to the upper 70s on Tuesday with lower humidity and the low-mid 70s the remainder of the week. Hopefully, we can take the time to donate in order to help Ida’s victims through the American Red Cross and other worthy organizations.
