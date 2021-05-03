Don Paul: How close are we to climate change tipping points?

A rainforest is something of a rain machine, generating about 50% of its rainfall by its leaves sending moisture into the air, where it rises, cools, condenses and falls as rain. But with deforestation, the amount of evapotranspiration of water vapor into the atmosphere plummets, and in addition to rainfall reduction in lower humidity, carbon storage in the trees and plants is reduced as they vanish.

The reduction in the forest canopy is already leading to more frequent drought conditions and the spread of destructive wildfires. The Amazon basin had been a primary carbon sink, with its plant life absorbing so much carbon. With a transition to a savannah, these great volumes of stored carbon will again be released to the atmosphere, exacerbating the warming in the global climate. Lovejoy and others estimate the forest canopy currently stores about 100 billion tons of carbon, which is three times the amount of carbon emitted on an annual basis by the burning of fossil fuels.

This article is chock-full of well-supported pessimism. Yet there are leading climate scientists who are not fatalistic about where it is we are heading. Notably, Michael Mann, renowned Penn State climate scientist and professor of meteorology, recently told California magazine: “I’m committed to the belief that there will be a moment, perhaps not in the too distant future, where the political winds writ large will be more favorable. I think at that point, we will see the tipping point on climate action, because the groundwork has been laid, the scientific case is compelling, nature is compelling, nature is communicating the profound impacts of climate change directly to us, and that means we’ll be able to hit the ground running.”

