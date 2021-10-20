Don Paul: Fleeting warmth in WNY; more on La Niña and winter snow

Following up on the topic of the developing La Niña, about which I wrote in the second half of my Monday article, I found some helpful data compiled by NOAA’s Dr. Stephen Baxter. I had detailed how weak La Niñas tend to be associated with colder and snowier winters in Western New York, in research done by Bob Hamilton, of the Buffalo National Weather Service. That tendency may be more frequently overridden in our era of a warming climate, but it was largely valid a few years ago. This year there had first been indications the world was headed into a weak La Niña. However, the Climate Prediction Center recently issued a La Niña advisory in which a moderate La Niña is now favored in the models, rather than weak.