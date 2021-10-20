Don Paul: Fleeting warmth in WNY; more on La Niña and winter snow

The quick retreat of autumnal conditions giving way to more warm temperatures has given a lift to walkers, runners and bike riders. The warmth will linger into early Thursday afternoon, accompanied by a sometimes gusty southwest wind. By later Thursday, though, a cold front which means business will arrive and bring back below-average temperatures following its passage.
Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will precede the front Thursday afternoon, although total rainfall amounts don’t look all that impressive on a regional basis, as seen in this model.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed the southwest portion of Western New York under a marginal 5% risk for severe thunderstorms ahead of the front, with conditions not looking particularly threatening for even isolated damaging gusts.
Behind the front, temperatures will drop Thursday night to the mid 40s by Friday morning. With an average high and low now down to 58 and 43 respectively, that doesn’t qualify as unseasonable. We won’t even feel it much more on Friday, when daytime highs run only in the upper 40s-low 50s, because we'll be saved by the grace of a light wind and aided by developing afternoon partial sunshine, following a few spotty light morning showers.
In fact, this coming air mass will be a few degrees colder than last weekend’s introduction to autumn weather. However, current indications point to less wind chill for outdoor activities and less favorable conditions for widespread lake effect showers. The spacing of the thin black lines called isobars is wide in this weekend’s models, implying lighter winds than occurred last weekend.
At that time, modeled isobars were packed more closely, depicting a tighter pressure gradient. You may recall the raw breeze, especially during last Sunday. A few more lake showers will appear on Sunday, with sparse coverage. The actual high temperatures will be a few degrees colder than last weekend.
Yet, I’ll venture a subjective guess that 53 degrees with a light breeze will feel less chilly than last Sunday’s 59 with winds gusting to 30 mph. Overnight lows will be controlled by how much insulating cloud cover we have versus any clearing which allows radiational cooling. The Weather Prediction Center’s forecast for Sunday and Monday morning lows, like mine, involves some guesswork on cloud cover. Should clearing develop, we might see some inland frost and 30s.
Readings will begin to moderate by next Tuesday. On Wednesday, we’ll be back into the mild mid 60s.
Models are in poor agreement on rainfall chances for early next week, with the European model keeping us mainly dry Monday-Wednesday and the American model bringing showers back during Tuesday.
Beyond the seven-day forecast period, the Climate Prediction Center returns higher probabilities for our temperatures to run above average for late October into the start of November.
However, when I examine the actual upper-air pattern ensembles, within that overall mild mean temperature outlook there will be some ups and downs, with brief cooler periods interspersed with longer mild periods.
Following up on the topic of the developing La Niña, about which I wrote in the second half of my Monday article, I found some helpful data compiled by NOAA’s Dr. Stephen Baxter. I had detailed how weak La Niñas tend to be associated with colder and snowier winters in Western New York, in research done by Bob Hamilton, of the Buffalo National Weather Service. That tendency may be more frequently overridden in our era of a warming climate, but it was largely valid a few years ago. This year there had first been indications the world was headed into a weak La Niña. However, the Climate Prediction Center recently issued a La Niña advisory in which a moderate La Niña is now favored in the models, rather than weak.
Here are the overall tendencies from 1950-2009, first, for a weak La Niña in winter snowfall, credited to NOAA and the Rutgers University Global Snow Lab.
If you look carefully, you’ll see a smaller area of light blue for the southern part of WNY, suggesting there was a correlation between a weak La Niña and above-average snowfall (again, Bob Hamilton’s data was higher resolution). The correlation here is not exactly robust.
For a strong La Niña, there was the same kind of correlation for below-average snowfall in a portion of Western New York.
Finally, for the average La Niña, no real tendency in either direction was evident.
So, I have to go back to my original contention of downplaying but not eliminating the importance of this year’s La Niña in our regional winter weather. This must be seen especially in the context of many other variables that cannot be forecast more than a few weeks in advance, unlike La Niña. NOAA will be issuing their winter outlook on Thursday. On Friday, I’ll give you my thoughts on that outlook and on why this meteorologist seriously questions the reliability of winter outlooks in general.