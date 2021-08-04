Don Paul: 'Fire-breathing smoke storms' are multiplying

One NASA research meteorologist estimates this pyroCb produced about 5% of Canada’s annual lightning in one, huge storm. Of course, the number of cloud-to-ground strikes triggered other fires and pyroCb clouds, in a chain reaction. Unfortunately, the smoke particles from such fires grow only tiny water droplets and produce minimal rain, so there is not even that side benefit. Even when such pyroCbs are in their early stages, the coverage and intensity are frightening to behold.

NRL scientists Michael Fromm and David Peterson are working on better forecasting of where these destructive pyroCbs are likely to pop up: “We are running projects to make it easier to forecast where pyroCbs are going to pop up. The hope is that we can improve the systems that keep firefighters, pilots, and people as safe as possible,” said Peterson. “But we’re also watching how much smoke reaches the stratosphere and developing methods to quantify what it means for Earth’s radiative balance and climate.”