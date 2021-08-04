Don Paul: 'Fire-breathing smoke storms' are multiplying

“Fire-breathing smoke storms” is a phrase I lifted from NASA’s Earth Observatory team, in an article they published a few days ago. Part of the story behind some of the hazy wildfire smoke we have observed, usually well up in the atmosphere, is tied to these storms borne of towering smoke plumes from the western North American wildfires.
It was in 2000 when atmospheric scientists in the U.S. Naval Research Lab/NRL first found that smoke plumes from intense wildfires could spawn tremendous thunderstorms that spewed smoke higher than the cruising altitude of jets. These pyrocumulonimbus or pyroCb clouds demonstrated an initially surprising capability to loft large volumes of material high into the atmosphere, previously thought to be the domain of volcanic eruptions and extreme towering cumulonimbus clouds not related to fire. Now, in the midst of the megadrought that grips so much of the West, these pyroCb clouds are showing a drastic increase in number and intensity.
The speed and ferocity of the increase has tracking scientists worried. Some of this year’s explosive growth has been tied to the unprecedented heat dome that formed over the Pacific Northwest in late June, with its effects lingering through July even as the dome waned. It cannot yet be concluded the late June heat blast is a definite sign of much more frequent, similar blasts to come. But that is a real possibility. What is now considered a once-in-1,000 year event could become a one-in-50 year event with the impacts of global warming multiplying. The crisis and uncertainty conundrum are explained in this excellent article from NOAA.
Some of this year's disaster that began to flare up on June 16, when a record 10 pyroCbs were observed near the Manitoba-Saskatchewan border:
As the northwest heat dome amplified, matters came to a head on June 28 and 29. At that time, Seattle-Tacoma Airport (with a normal high of 74) reached Seattle’s all-time highest reading of 108 degrees. Quillayute, Wash., 3 miles from the cold Pacific on the Olympic Peninsula, at the edge of a rainforest, hit 110 degrees, with a previous all-time high of 99. But Lytton, B.C., beat and then lost all with Canada’s highest temperature on record, 121 degrees. The following day, Lytton was consumed in a wildfire. The Lytton, B.C., fire quickly engulfed the town, with desperate evacuations still leaving some residents injured. The heat and powerful winds spawned by such fires spread the original fires and cause many more fires downwind.
The coloring in this map depicts temperatures at 2 meters above the surface running 36 degrees F. above the average from 2014-2020 for the same day.
Support Local Journalism
In addition to the tremendous smoke production, these pyroCb clouds were also observed by the GOES lightning imager to produce copious lightning:
And wow... satellites picked up quite a bit of lightning within the pyro plumes. pic.twitter.com/OZKBcu1ctJ— Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) July 1, 2021
The storm cell in B.C. grew to cover more than 62,000 square miles, here viewed from both the GOES East and GOES West satellites via a Colorado State University site.
One NASA research meteorologist estimates this pyroCb produced about 5% of Canada’s annual lightning in one, huge storm. Of course, the number of cloud-to-ground strikes triggered other fires and pyroCb clouds, in a chain reaction. Unfortunately, the smoke particles from such fires grow only tiny water droplets and produce minimal rain, so there is not even that side benefit. Even when such pyroCbs are in their early stages, the coverage and intensity are frightening to behold.
NRL scientists Michael Fromm and David Peterson are working on better forecasting of where these destructive pyroCbs are likely to pop up: “We are running projects to make it easier to forecast where pyroCbs are going to pop up. The hope is that we can improve the systems that keep firefighters, pilots, and people as safe as possible,” said Peterson. “But we’re also watching how much smoke reaches the stratosphere and developing methods to quantify what it means for Earth’s radiative balance and climate.”
If this growth in smoke transport from pyroCbs continues, that last phrase – “radiative balance and climate” – may establish a new connection between the high altitude smoke and the speed and direction of climate change. If enough smoke is lofted into the atmosphere, its haze may eventually produce a shading effect which would lead to some cooling. The 1991 eruption of Mt. Pinatubo in the Philippines was the largest volcanic eruption in about 100 years. It sent enough sulfur dioxide and particulate matter into the atmosphere to cool the average global temperatures by about 1 degree Fahrenheit for several years as the gas and particles spread on upper atmospheric winds.
Even though sulfur dioxide is a more specific targeted cooling gas in sufficient quantities than the wildfire smoke, the amounts of particulates contained in the increasing smoke sources needs to be monitored. A super outbreak of fires and pyroCbs in Australia in 2019 and 2020 did send enough smoke to the stratosphere to produce some regional cooling. With more widespread outbreaks and dispersion of smoke into the stratosphere, the shading and cooling impact might become more significant on a global basis. The regional cooling in one part of Australia came from just 1/10 the aerosols released by Pinatubo.
On the other hand, these aerosols have to be balanced against the huge wildfire production of carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas, and the destruction of carbon-absorbing forests in greater and greater acreage. As of today, no one is yet able to determine what such a balance might be.