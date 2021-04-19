Don Paul: Climate and the Southern border crisis

Nearly all of the Gulf, large portions of the Southern Caribbean, and the western tropical Atlantic are continuing to run warmer than the averages for sea surface temperatures in the latter 20th century. This extra heat supplies more energy and evaporative moisture to developing tropical cyclones and is a significant ingredient in increased intensity of hurricanes and tropical storms in the region.

Disaster impacts in Central America from such storms receive less media coverage than impacts in North America and the Caribbean. For example, Hurricane Mitch in 1998 became the second deadliest Atlantic hurricane on record, killing more than 11,000 people in Honduras and Nicaragua. The details are startling, but I’d venture a guess many of us have forgotten most of them.

To be unaware of the increasing risk of such catastrophes tied to warming oceans and a warmer atmosphere is also to be unaware that these elements are only going to worsen with time. Human activity continues to be directly linked to these warm anomalies. Greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels and agricultural methods will continue to build unless we phase out these technologies. There is no reason to believe warming will slow on a global basis until we do.