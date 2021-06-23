Don Paul: Can tinderbox California do much to prepare for the worst?

In terms of acreage lost to wildfires, last year was the worst on record for California, at 4.3 million. Yet this year’s spring, not normally a big wildfire season, is already well ahead of the terrible pace set last year. Cal Fire, the state’s fire-fighting agency, is reporting the period Jan. 1 to May 30 has brought 890 more fires and more than 13,000 additional acres lost than during the same period in last year’s record fire season. This is a truly ominous sign of what is to come, because the normal dry season has begun on top of already parched conditions. This occurs at this time of the year even if the underlying current megadrought were not in progress. That is, things will only grow worse as the summer progresses.
Looking at current soil moisture ranking, the severity of the dryness is stark:
With 75% of California already in extreme to exceptional drought just a short time after an extremely disappointing rainy winter season, the dwindling water supplies in the state and from outside resources such as Lake Mead make for a grim picture.
The seasonal outlook for drought persistence is as bad as it gets.
Because Lake Mead at Hoover Dam, the nation’s most important reservoir, is heading into record-low territory, the vital delivery of water to California, as well as Nevada, Arizona and Mexico, will soon be curtailed. Note the comparison of water levels this year on this interactive map compared to the last two years.
Any doubts that a warming climate plays a major role in this crisis are not supported in the data. It is correct that natural variation led to periodic droughts and extreme heat well before accelerated warming driven by human activity took root. But climate change has altered natural variation, making extremes more extreme, and making them more numerous and longer-lasting. A study released in the journal Nature Climate Change, according to a report from UCLA, shows average relative humidity over the southwest U.S. has decreased 22% since 1950. In California and Nevada, the decrease is running at 33%. From UCLA’s report: "For an already arid region, that loss of moisture makes wildfire conditions even worse," according to UCLA climate scientist Karen McKinnon, lead author of the paper.
“In some cases we can’t dry out much more,” McKinnon said.
This situation in the southwest and California is something of an anomaly when compared to mean global trends. Because warming increases evaporation, global humidity is actually rising in more places than it is not, near naturally moist regions such as the Gulf of Mexico and the Great Lakes. But the hot, dry air in California only begats more soil and plant moisture loss.
With so little rain and snow falling this past winter, the amount of combustible vegetative fuel will be high, as already evident.
As we get further into summer, a more resilient ridge of high pressure will more often set up over the interior of the west. As seen in this weather.com graphic, the clockwise circulation around the ridge creates a tight gradient of hot, drying downslope winds in southern California called the Santa Ana winds.
The result can look like this NOAA high-resolution satellite image.
These winds enter an urban interface in all too many locations, including the San Francisco Bay region. As seen in Yale Climate Connections, in this part of central California, the winds are known as Diablo winds.
In preparation for this and future seasons, more Californians are developing organized, rapid evacuation plans in their neighborhoods. Some are undertaking what can be expensive “home hardening” steps, such as replacing roofs with fire-resistant roofs, usually at their own expense. Yards must be kept clean and free of flammable brush and debris. Gutters with flammable debris have to be cleared out, and new homes must be built with the most flame-retardant materials possible. In an important sense, Stanford researcher Rebecca Miller said, something of a neighborhood herd immunity approach must be organized. If only a few neighbors undertake these precautions and others don’t, destruction will still be widespread. Miller recommends communities engage in pursuing a FireWise certification through this valuable website.
***
