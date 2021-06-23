Don Paul: Can tinderbox California do much to prepare for the worst?

In terms of acreage lost to wildfires, last year was the worst on record for California, at 4.3 million. Yet this year’s spring, not normally a big wildfire season, is already well ahead of the terrible pace set last year. Cal Fire, the state’s fire-fighting agency, is reporting the period Jan. 1 to May 30 has brought 890 more fires and more than 13,000 additional acres lost than during the same period in last year’s record fire season. This is a truly ominous sign of what is to come, because the normal dry season has begun on top of already parched conditions. This occurs at this time of the year even if the underlying current megadrought were not in progress. That is, things will only grow worse as the summer progresses.