Don Paul: Brief cold snap follows dicey, icy evening commute

Nothing magically springlike occurs on the first day of meteorological spring, which starts today and runs through May (the same can be said for the first day of astronomical spring). In fact, for a brief time Monday into Tuesday, we are headed in the opposite direction – back into winter.

On Friday, I wrote “… This will be followed by a brief, rude awakening on Monday. A quick hit of arctic air will race in with scattered snow showers and a gusty northwest wind Monday afternoon, with temps dropping back from the 30s into the 20s later in the day, and a harsh windchill.” That still holds true.

At 1 a.m., the temperature was 48 degrees. By the dinner hour, we’ll be down to the low 20s, with a strong northwest wind creating a harsh windchill. The combination of brief snow squalls and a 25-35 mph wind with peak gusts to 50 is obviously a bad mix for the evening commute. The accumulation amounts are going to be scattered and small – mostly an inch or less. It’s the brief intensity of the squalls and the strong winds that will cause problems. While some snow showers will arrive early in the afternoon, the squally character of the snow will increase during mid- and late afternoon.