Don Paul: Big storm stays east, winter looms to the west

There was never a chance the massive nor’easter was going to slam Western New York. During Monday, it will develop near blizzard (or possibly blizzard) conditions for New York City, its northern and western suburbs, parts of eastern Pennsylvania and much of eastern New England.
The center of deep low pressure will be moving slowly north into Tuesday, paralleling the northeast coast. The slow forward motion, unlike most fast-moving nor’easters, will lengthen the duration of the impacts over given locations, due to blocking high pressure to the north of the low.
One complication is the drawing of warmer air off the Atlantic into the storm’s circulation, bringing the rain/snow line south of Long Island and along the Jersey shore. Naturally, if that rain/snow line advances farther north, mixed precipitation might reach New York City and Long Island, holding down current accumulation. This line can be viewed on the Weather Underground radar display, which can be put into motion by clicking on the animate button.
As it is, most guidance keeps the New York City metro area in all or mostly snow into early evening. The National Weather Service New York office put out accumulation forecasts on Monday morning.
Amounts are not quite as heavy to the east and northeast, where a little less moisture is forecast to pass. The Boston NWS is expecting around 8-12 inches. Click here to see the overall storm totals forecast from NWS Eastern Region headquarters.
In coastal locations, the entire mess will be complicated by strong winds, with peak gusts of 40-45 mph in New York City and gusts to 50 farther east. It’s possible the current winter storm warnings may need to be elevated to blizzard warnings as the storm progresses later Monday.
Coastal flooding will also be a problem and airline travel will be impacted. As of late Monday morning, delays were not bad, but this will worsen. You can check on your destination airports on this FAA interactive map.
Locally, our weather problems are minuscule by comparison, just as they were throughout January. Monthly snowfall at the airport finished at 10.2 inches, more than 15 inches below normal for the month. The monthly mean temperature, even with the past few cold days, ended up 4.5 degrees above average, with a warmest reading of 44 and a coldest of 11, both unimpressive.
Lake Erie in Buffalo is 33 degrees, normal for Feb. 1. While the shallow western end of the lake is icing up, the largely open waters over the majority of the lake may yet play a role in lake-effect potential, especially during the weekend and early next week.
In the meantime, we’ll be dealing with a bit of a raw wind chill into Tuesday. There will be more sunshine on Wednesday to help with the low 30s, and we should be reaching the upper 30s by Thursday afternoon under a partly sunny sky. However, before we get to that moderation, we will have to watch for some feedback from the coastal low Tuesday afternoon. While the storm will have lost a lot of its rich moisture supply, it appears it will throw some of it all the way back into Western New York, now showing up in most models. There may also be some Lake Ontario enhancement in the northeast flow to the north of the metro area.
It shouldn’t add up to much in the metro area, but parts of the Genesee Valley may see 2-4 inches, highest near Lake Ontario.
Something of a shakeup is headed our way on Friday. A deep low pressure system will be crossing the Great Lakes, probably bringing some rain and wet snow showers ahead of its trailing cold front, along with gusty winds. We may peak at 40 degrees before temperatures start falling in the afternoon.
In the wake of that storm, we’ll have to monitor strong wind potential by late Friday into the evening, as much colder air returns to our region. Some lake-effect snow will be likely by late Friday night and Saturday in a cold, gusty west-southwest flow. It is too early to speculate on the snow potential or locations.
There are early indications of still another nor'easter by early next week. Such a storm, as it pulls away, would turn our mean flow to northwest and drag in a true arctic airmass – maybe the coldest of the winter. These indications are seen in some models, and are apparent in this post from IBM’s Dr. Mike Ventrice.
This European ensemble mean product shows a disrupted polar vortex, with a piece of it dropping down closer to the Great Lakes. If this pattern verifies, it would have us in the teens early next week. In general, as we move toward mid-February, there are growing signs we may be moving toward more frequent or even persistent cold than we’ve experienced so far this winter. The Climate Prediction Center has increased probabilities for colder than average temperatures as well, both in the weeks 3-4 period and for February as a whole.
I can’t speculate on snowfall because we don’t have the skills to forecast precipitation so far out in time. But colder air does at least make it likely the ski resorts can have a more consistent season with better conditions, even if the natural snow comes up a little short.