Don Paul: Big storm stays east, winter looms to the west

In the meantime, we’ll be dealing with a bit of a raw wind chill into Tuesday. There will be more sunshine on Wednesday to help with the low 30s, and we should be reaching the upper 30s by Thursday afternoon under a partly sunny sky. However, before we get to that moderation, we will have to watch for some feedback from the coastal low Tuesday afternoon. While the storm will have lost a lot of its rich moisture supply, it appears it will throw some of it all the way back into Western New York, now showing up in most models. There may also be some Lake Ontario enhancement in the northeast flow to the north of the metro area.