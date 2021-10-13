Don Paul: Autumnal pattern sets up this weekend

Tuesday’s high temperature was 80 degrees. The low was 60. (The average high and low for October 12th are 61 and 45.) That’s the kind of day that has been almost commonplace in the last week, in what has been an extraordinarily lengthy and unseasonably warm pattern. Buffalo has had two 80 degree highs, one day with 81, and 6 days in the 70s. The mean temperature for October through the 11th is 67 degrees, 11.7 degrees above the average of 55.3 degrees. Statistically, this would have to be considered a huge warm anomaly. We’re not quite done with unseasonable warmth yet, either. Daytime highs will remain in the 70s through Friday, with overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s, nowhere near normal. It is probably safe for me to state Tuesday’s 80 was the last time we’ll reach that mark this year, but even that is not quite a certainty.