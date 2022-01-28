Don Paul: Anniversary of our unique past winter disaster; some warming in our future

Today marks the 45th anniversary of the ferocious and unique Blizzard of ’77. There are no such storms in our foreseeable future (though the same can’t be said for Boston and parts of the East Coast by Saturday). I’ll get to our forecast and extended outlook, which has some moderation in it, after we do some meteorological reminiscence on what has been, so far, a once-in-a-lifetime event.
Like today’s anniversary, Jan. 28, 1977, was a Friday. Unlike today, early on that Friday, we were temporarily on the warmer side of a strong cold front, trailing from a deep arctic cyclone. We currently have a fairly deep snowpack on the ground, with 13 inches on the ground at the airport. That’s where most of the similarities end. Today, the closest cold front to our region has already passed, unattached to a deep low which would have brought in strong winds. The morning surface analysis reflects the comparative tranquility of this newest frigid spell.
By way of comparison, here is what I wrote a year ago in The Buffalo News on the conditions in 1977, and the chances for ever having a repeat disaster (which killed 29 Western New Yorkers):
“On the topic of blizzards, I can’t guarantee there will be no blizzard warning issued for the remainder of the winter in Western New York. We can’t see that far ahead in any detail. But I can guarantee there will be no blizzard like the Blizzard of ’77. That storm was largely a ground blizzard, with ferocious winds picking up already fallen snow and blasting it across the region, combined with deadly bitter cold. The incredible blowing snow was made possible by Lake Erie’s record early freeze on Dec. 14, with heavy snow building for weeks in December into January. Due to the prevailing bitter cold, the snow was of low density and easily windborne. A large portion of the region had already experienced 3 to 4 feet of snow accumulating."
We were set up for this potential if a high wind event came along. I wrote this in a 2017 article: “As for snow prior to the blizzard, even in November 1976 we had 31 inches at the airport, followed by 61 inches in December, and 68 inches in January. We were already in trouble before the blizzard, as the National Guard had been called in to aid in clearing snow from city streets before the terrible conditions were in the forecast. Thirty-three of the city’s 79 plows were out for maintenance, no doubt from the wear and tear of all the previous snow events.”
When a powerful cold front swept across the region late that Friday morning, it was trailed by high winds with frequent gusts for hours of 46-69 mph. The snow piled up on Lake Erie was blasted across towns and cities closer to the lake, especially Buffalo. But it wasn’t lake snow that buried locations far inland. The snow on land to the east was also picked up and driven into blinding blowing snow and packed drifts. The late January 1977 upper-air pattern displays a classically disrupted polar vortex, with a strong piece of it sinking close enough to the Great Lakes to do us in.
It is estimated only around 12 inches of new snow fell during this disaster that killed 29 people, many of whom died of hypothermia in stranded cars. This is the only ground blizzard of this magnitude on record in Western New York, and a similar setup has not repeated since. Except … in February of 2015, Buffalo suffered its coldest month on record, with an average temperature of 10.9 degrees. By late in the month, there were 22 inches of low-density snow on the ground. That doesn’t match the 33 inches present when the 1977 storm started, but it would have been more than sufficient to produce a monumental ground blizzard if a high wind event came along. Since that’s only seven years ago, I’m not about to say another deadly ground blizzard is impossible.
However, in an era of a warming climate with fewer truly persistent arctic air masses, the slim odds for such a storm are growing slimmer. With the prevailing upper-air patterns this winter, a lengthy period of extreme cold and powdery snow is too unlikely for such a storm to occur in February or March.
As Dave Sage, retired NWS Buffalo meteorologist, told The Buffalo News in 2017, he estimates the Blizzard of '77 is a once-in-200 year event. While other weather extremes are multiplying in our warming climate, this particular kind of storm is becoming less likely.
Photos from the archives of The Buffalo News and the Buffalo History Museum — taken by photographers for the Buffalo Evening News and the Courier-Express – document the Blizzard of
***
Support Local Journalism
In our region, we may still be stuck in the deep freeze, but conditions are a great deal more tranquil than they will be near the middle Atlantic and northeast seacoast by late Friday night and Saturday. Daytime readings will drop from the teens to a range of +5 to -5 overnight across WNY, with wind chill values in the -10 to -15 bracket south of Buffalo, and only a few degrees less harsh on the Niagara Frontier. Saturday, even with abundant sunshine, will bring more teens and a subzero wind chill at frequent intervals. Far to our east, meteorological havoc will be busting loose as an area of low pressure undergoes what’s called bombogenesis, easily exceeding the 24 millibar pressure drop in 24 hours criteria. Here is the extent of the winter storm and blizzard warning (bright red) coverage for this monster nor’easter from NWS Eastern Region HQ.
And, here is the blizzard warning text of where will likely be the hardest hit storm target, including Boston, starting at the top.
Blizzard warnings, with slightly less ferocious conditions, also include parts of the Jersey Shore, Delaware shore, eastern Long Island, much of Connecticut and all of Rhode Island. Local SE New England forecast accumulations.
Here is the latest run of the European model depicting late Saturday morning, with the American model being slightly farther east but still putting a full hit on eastern New England.
Locally, no real impact from this storm will reach WNY. On Sunday, cloud cover will increase, and a few light snow showers may pop up on a southwest flow, with readings getting to the low 20s.
Even though the Buffalo Lake Erie temperature is holding at 34, ice cover is beginning to increase more rapidly on the Great Lakes, including Erie and getting closer to average.
There is still plenty of open water in the eastern 2/3 of the lake for the time being, however.
Monday, the high will approach a seasonable 30, with notable warming into the low 40s on a brisk south-southwest flow on Tuesday, ahead of a slow-moving cold front.
The movement and positioning of that front will be key to increasing the risk of precipitation and as to whether we get much snow or a wetter mix by midweek, next week. By Wednesday, the Weather Prediction Center has the cold front east of us, which would bring at least some limited snow or a mix.
On Thursday, waves of low pressure moving up the front could bring it back to a near-stationary position closer to us, with more abundant moisture but precipitation type still in question.
With such available moisture, should the precipitation fall as mainly snow, there would be potential for widespread significant accumulation. I'll be keeping an eye on this. By Friday, the front will finally be well past us, with much colder readings beginning to return to our region, low 20s on Friday and teens on Saturday.
The Climate Prediction Center seems to agree with what I’m seeing, increasing probabilities for below-average temperatures after our few days of moderation.
In the meantime, skiers and resort operators can enjoy fine conditions this weekend into Monday, and a possible return to such conditions by next weekend.