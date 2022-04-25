Don Paul: Abrupt end to warmth as spring slowly creeps forth

As long-advertised, Sunday was the warmest day of the year. Buffalo’s official 79 was impressive enough, but many inland locations had truly summery highs, including Jamestown’s 85 and North Tonawanda’s 83.

Sunday was a good drying day for yards and fields, with fairly low humidity and a good breeze to go with the warmth and sunshine. Despite that, and despite Buffalo’s rainfall running 1.03 inches below average for the month, I can anecdotally report a large portion of our lawn, which doesn’t receive much sun, is still soggy and muddy. I suspect many people have similar conditions. Even with a drier than normal April up to this point, we just haven’t had many good days for evaporation. Besides the existing damp to muddy conditions in place, more rain is on the way Monday afternoon and evening.

A strong cold front will be crossing our region during the late afternoon, preceded by high temperatures in the upper 70s, maybe even 80 to the east, in the Genesee Valley.

Just ahead of the front, a few thunderstorms may become strong, with a marginal risk of isolated severe storms accompanied by damaging gusts.

Behind the front, there will be several hours of soaking rain, which may produce local amounts up to .75 to 1 inch accumulation, bringing a fresh period of muddy paws and soggy yards.

High resolution models are in rather good agreement for convection and rainfall potential toward the dinner hour, as seen here.

We’ll be dropping to the low-to-mid 40s by morning.

Only a few spotty light showers will be around Tuesday afternoon, when it will be breezy and much cooler under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures will struggle to touch 50, down about 27 degrees from Monday. A 15-20 mph southwest breeze will put an extra chill in the air. Tuesday night, a reinforcing shot of colder air, combined with a trough of low pressure, will set us up for more rain showers, turning to all snow by Wednesday’s predawn hours.

There may be a thin coating, even on the Niagara Frontier, by morning, with a couple of inches possible on higher terrain. Most of this minor slushy snow will wind down quickly enough, with only a few spotty light mixed showers possible by afternoon. Under a mostly cloudy sky, high temperatures will reach only the upper 30s to around 40, about 20 degrees below average. The Wednesday night low, under a partly clear sky, will drop to near 30. This is another reminder that it is too early to set out frost-sensitive plants.

The chilly ridge of Canadian high pressure moving will provide more abundant sunshine to help with the cool readings Thursday and Friday, with upper 40s on Thursday and low-to-mid 50s on Friday. Both Thursday and Friday mornings, however, will start with conditions favoring a frost and inland freeze.

The weekend looks pretty solid, with more seasonable temperatures. Saturday will be dry, with a storm system in the plains too distant to bring any of its precipitation to us. The afternoon high will reach the upper 50s-60, under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Sunday, the low will still be far off, but close enough to possibly send just a couple of lighter showers our way under a partly cloudy sky.

Sunday and Monday highs will be in the low 60s, just a bit above average, and a few showers will be around on Monday, as well.

The good news about the Sunday-Monday rainfall potential is that it currently appears minor, so it won’t add to the mud produced by Monday evening’s rainfall.

The fact that soil moisture has declined since the end of March, but we still have damp and muddy yards and fields, gives testimony to the lack of many good drying/evaporation days.

The Climate Prediction Center continues to project temperature anomalies weakly, favoring cooler than average temperatures most days, even in their experimental 3-4 week outlook.

One factor is air above moist soil is more difficult to heat, although nature did a fine job on Sunday under ideal conditions.

In the extended range upper air ensembles, there is some agreement of a more moderate pattern for some of next week. We’re not likely to reach Sunday’s peak again for a while, but temperatures will be closer to where they should be Monday-Wednesday.

By later in the week, initial signs point to somewhat cooler troughing returning to the Great Lakes.

