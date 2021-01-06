Don Paul: A wintry shakeup looms after January's blah start

Back on Dec. 18, I wrote about a “blah” weather pattern being the bane of TV weathercasters.

This week’s weather and at least a portion of next week qualifies as tolerably cool and nap-worthy. These are trying times for my former TV colleagues (insert teardrops here).

During the autumn I’d written several articles pointing to the likelihood this winter would end up running milder than average, but that rude wintry interruptions for shorter periods couldn’t be ruled out because they are not predictable more than a couple of weeks in advance.

We’ll get to a developing interruption in a bit, but first comes the near term forecast. Clouds will continue to dominate much of the time through Friday, with a few breaks in the overcast skies from time to time. The NOAA GOES Image Viewer allows you to track the cloud cover day and night.

Other than a few light snow showers on Wednesday, it will be dry most of the time into next week.