Don Paul: A wintry shakeup looms after January's blah start

Back on Dec. 18, I wrote about a “blah” weather pattern being the bane of TV weathercasters.
This week’s weather and at least a portion of next week qualifies as tolerably cool and nap-worthy. These are trying times for my former TV colleagues (insert teardrops here).
During the autumn I’d written several articles pointing to the likelihood this winter would end up running milder than average, but that rude wintry interruptions for shorter periods couldn’t be ruled out because they are not predictable more than a couple of weeks in advance.
We’ll get to a developing interruption in a bit, but first comes the near term forecast. Clouds will continue to dominate much of the time through Friday, with a few breaks in the overcast skies from time to time. The NOAA GOES Image Viewer allows you to track the cloud cover day and night.
Other than a few light snow showers on Wednesday, it will be dry most of the time into next week.
Playoff Saturday is looking brighter than most other days. It will be seasonably cold, with the game-time temperature near 30. However, sunshine may be more abundant to help with the chill. Here is modeled cloud cover for early afternoon Saturday. There should be at least a partly sunny sky. Precipitation chances are as close to zero as they get, as seen in the European model. The nearest storm system is far off, out in the Atlantic. A light breeze out of the north should average 10 mph or less, producing only a minor wind chill and no real effect on passing and kicking.
The news for skiers isn’t immediately favorable, though nighttime low temperatures should allow more favorable snowmaking, especially Friday into Tuesday.
One of the short fuse elements that can lead to a significant pattern change is called a sudden stratospheric warming (SSW), at more than 25,000 meters in altitude. In a post from IBM’s Dr. Mike Ventrice, of The Weather Company, the areas with red coloring are where the SSW is occurring.
Again, I’m not going to bury you with the esoterica about how a rapid warming high up in the stratosphere can alter the path and amplitude of the polar jet stream. I believe it’s enough to explain that such a warming typically weakens a strong polar vortex, allowing it to split into several vortices and drop southward, dragging polar air masses with each one. (A strong polar vortex tends to center closer to the North Pole, and traps most of the polar air in highest latitudes, which is much of what we’ve experienced this cold weather season.)
Dr. Judah Cohen, a long-range specialist, has tweeted an American model ensemble projecting the current SSW impacts on the upper level as we move 11-15 days out.
In this ensemble, you can view the split polar vortices dropping south while warmer ridges of pressure build north above Alaska and Greenland. This is a high-amplitude pattern, with the warm ridges helping to force the southward-buckling progression of the weakened polar vortices, allowing cold outbreaks to head south-southeastward into much of Canada and the northern U.S. Again, the fact that weak polar vortices make for wintrier patterns may sound counterintuitive, but that is the case.
In the same 11-15 day period, the American GFS ensemble also projects greater probabilities for more snowfall across the northern U.S. Keep in mind, however, precipitation is considerably less reliable to forecast so far out in time than temperatures. At the very least, however, such polar air masses would allow more ski resort snowmaking and increase chances for at least some lake-effect snow if low-level winds were properly aligned over the unfrozen lakes.
As for actual modeled near-surface temperatures during this time period, the ensembles do reflect the changed upper air flow, with warm ridging far to the west and cold troughing closer to our region. The high temperatures at this point do not appear extreme, but are below average and more than sufficient for snowfall should the right system and winds come along. This smoothed data may yet turn out to underplay how cold we will get, as ensemble means tend to smooth out the extremes.
Keep in mind SSWs are not completely understood, and even a strong SSW does not always result in brutal winter blasts in the mid-latitudes, at least in our particular location. The possible major wintry outbreaks are clearly the last thing we need in the midst of a catastrophic pandemic. As of now, the amplification of the polar flow farther south will probably begin about nine to 12 days out.