Don Paul: A wet week ahead for WNY, start to finish

For much of Western New York, the wettest part of this week may already have occurred Sunday night, when quite a few locations picked up moderately soaking rain, and Allegany State Park topped off at 1.2 inches.
What I wrote may suggest some real drying is going to replace this wet system, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves. While a portion of Monday may end up being drier (the sun even came out during the morning closer to the Pennsylvania state line), more showers will be returning later. The day began with a warm front edging north into Western New York and stalling. That northward push shoved the steady rain well into Canada during the morning, but left behind drizzle on the Niagara Frontier.
The next wet period will edge back in from the west into Monday evening, and may include a few thundershowers. We will miss the severe storm threat developing in parts of West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina and eastern Tennessee. By Tuesday, a deepening major storm system will develop well offshore from New Jersey. We’ll be in its backlash circulation, with a brisk, cool northerly breeze and periods of rain, as modeled here.
The weather pattern across the lower 48 is quite active at this time. On Sunday, the deepest cyclone ever observed in the region was off the Pacific Northwest coast, sending flooding rains inland with very heavy snow in the Sierra mountains, along with high winds closer to the coast.
While the new strong storm forms off the east coast on Tuesday, the original energy from the Pacific storm will likely produce a widespread severe storm threat in the central and southern plains, with some tornadoes possible.
Our region will continue to miss the extreme weather occurring elsewhere, even while it remains on the wet side into Tuesday night. You can watch the progression of the nearby low pressure systems online, which automatically updates.
By Wednesday, we will finally enter into a short-lived drying period developing during the day and persisting through Thursday. Partial sunshine Wednesday afternoon should improve to a mostly sunny sky on Thursday, with the high reaching near 60 degrees. After a pleasant Thursday, though, the next storm to our southwest will already be waiting in the wings. By Friday, we’ll be under that system’s influence with frequent showers and a brisk easterly breeze.
Frequent showers will carry over into Saturday morning and may diminish in coverage during the day, with seasonable temperatures in the mid-50s. A first look ahead to Sunday, Buffalo Bills game day, doesn’t look totally ideal, but the storm will have moved far enough to the east to leave only a threat of a few lighter showers and more abundant dry time under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.
On a northwest breeze, the high should reach the low to mid-50s, or about normal for Halloween.
For trick-or-treaters, an early light shower can’t be ruled out in the late afternoon, but the bulk of the late day and early evening hours currently look dry. I’ll have more on Halloween weather as the week progresses.
While this won’t total out as a great weather week, our region will be missing out on the potentially flooding rains from that Atlantic storm system, impacting the New York City and Boston metro areas hard.
The late week rainfall from our second system will be significant, but should remain below posing a flood threat.
In the extended range, the Climate Prediction Center suggests a weak anomaly favoring below average temperatures most days in our region during the first week of November.
The average high next week will slowly drop through the low 50s.
In fact, the newest upper air pattern ensembles for early next week suggest the below average temperatures anomaly from CPC may be underdone, with a western ridge and eastern trough. That is, if these ensembles verify the eastern trough may deliver the coldest temperatures we’ve experienced around here so far in this season.
Of course, there is still time for this ridge-trough pattern to flatten out and modify.