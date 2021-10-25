Don Paul: A wet week ahead for WNY, start to finish

For much of Western New York, the wettest part of this week may already have occurred Sunday night, when quite a few locations picked up moderately soaking rain, and Allegany State Park topped off at 1.2 inches.

What I wrote may suggest some real drying is going to replace this wet system, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves. While a portion of Monday may end up being drier (the sun even came out during the morning closer to the Pennsylvania state line), more showers will be returning later. The day began with a warm front edging north into Western New York and stalling. That northward push shoved the steady rain well into Canada during the morning, but left behind drizzle on the Niagara Frontier.