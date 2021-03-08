Don Paul: A touch of spring arrives, but it’s not yet permanent

The long-advertised warmup for this week is still coming. In fact, a bit of mixed frozen precipitation Monday morning was an outer marker for the pattern change. Nonetheless, we’re still in the first part of March, so it’s premature to expect the warmth to continue uninterrupted.
In addition, despite the decreasing ice cover on Lake Erie, the lake temperature of 32 will assure local cooling even during a mild period whenever the wind crosses at least a part of those waters. The lake has gone from 86% ice coverage two weeks ago Friday, to around 15% this weekend, despite the cold air mass which was in place. The high angle of the sun does an amazing melting job on the ice as seen in this March 7 MODIS image.
The average Buffalo high temperature is now approaching 40. On Tuesday, we’ll be surpassing that mark by a bit, reaching the low-mid 40s. However, that will be down a few degrees from Monday’s high because we’ll be behind a weak cold front.
Warming develops in earnest on Wednesday into Thursday behind a warm front. A south-southwest downslope flow will boost temperatures into the low 60s away from Lake Erie.
But if you’re going to be downtown or near the Niagara River, the warmth will be reduced by the wind crossing the still icy waters at the far eastern end of the lake. If you examine the south-southwest wind barbs near Buffalo, you’ll be able to see this small sliver of land will be affected by some lake cooling.
A little farther inland, the wind will not be crossing those waters. The interior of the Niagara Frontier will have a warming downslope wind by which the air heats up as it descends to the lake plain from the northern slopes of the hills in the Southern Tier, so inland highs north of the Southern Tier should reach 60-62, with 50s in the Southern Tier and in that small sliver from Buffalo and near the Niagara River.
There is still much water contained in the remaining snowpack near the headwaters of streams and creeks. This kind of warming will produce considerable melting runoff. Some additional melting may occur due to limited rainfall from several rounds of showers, though rainfall amounts are not expected to be major.
Still, the rainfall plus the Wednesday-Thursday warmth will cause streams and creeks to swell and may induce the formation of ice jams with the potential for localized ice jam flooding. A few lighter showers may develop late Wednesday night, increasing later Thursday into Thursday night. With the Thursday high still near 60, the streams will need to be closely monitored. Showers should gradually wind down from north to south during Friday, and temps will cool back to the upper 40s-low 50s before cooling further Friday night.
The weekend looks mainly dry and cooler, but not truly cold. The rate of melting will subside. Saturday’s high will be close to 40, with above-freezing mid-30s on Sunday.
The following week, the upper air flow favors a return to a cooler pattern. It’s doesn’t depict a true Arctic connection such as we've recently had, but below average temperatures will be back over a large part of the country, as suggested in this extended range ensemble mean.
This is why I noted last week on March 1, “I’m not much of a fan of monthly outlooks,” after the Climate Prediction Center gave us good probabilities for a warmer than average month. That kind of projection can suggest to the public that warmth will prevail for weeks, even though that’s not CPC’s intent. Now, their six- to 14-day outlook projects a cooler than average pattern, which will also be temporary.
So I can end on a note of modest optimism, CPC does see a return to somewhat better chances for above average readings three to four weeks out, with the focal point in the nation’s midsection (not the eastern Great Lakes).