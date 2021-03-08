Don Paul: A touch of spring arrives, but it’s not yet permanent

But if you’re going to be downtown or near the Niagara River, the warmth will be reduced by the wind crossing the still icy waters at the far eastern end of the lake. If you examine the south-southwest wind barbs near Buffalo, you’ll be able to see this small sliver of land will be affected by some lake cooling.

A little farther inland, the wind will not be crossing those waters. The interior of the Niagara Frontier will have a warming downslope wind by which the air heats up as it descends to the lake plain from the northern slopes of the hills in the Southern Tier, so inland highs north of the Southern Tier should reach 60-62, with 50s in the Southern Tier and in that small sliver from Buffalo and near the Niagara River.

There is still much water contained in the remaining snowpack near the headwaters of streams and creeks. This kind of warming will produce considerable melting runoff. Some additional melting may occur due to limited rainfall from several rounds of showers, though rainfall amounts are not expected to be major.