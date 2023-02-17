Friday may have qualified for some typical February cold with its mid-20s temperatures, thin coating of ice and snow, and 10- to 15-degree wind chill, but it is the exception rather than the rule this month. It was only Wednesday when Buffalo reached 61 degrees, and the monthly mean temperature is running a whopping 7.5 degrees above average during this indisputably mild winter. Until Friday morning, only 0.1 inch of snow had fallen at the airport. Following the heavy lake snows and the blizzard of November and December, snow has been hard to come by in January and February. We have been experiencing an uncommon snow desert in Western New York since the Christmas blizzard (if you care to look back at that deadly storm, here is the Buffalo National Weather Service summary).

The mild winter is also reflected in the Buffalo Lake Erie temperature, having slipped back from a record-tying 35 degrees to 34. The warmth is not confined to our immediate region, as can be seen in the exceptionally sparse ice cover throughout the Great Lakes as of Thursday.

This year’s 5.8% coverage contrasts sharply with the recent six-year period.

It is not a physical impossibility, but, with the higher angle of the sun and the weather pattern I’m going to describe, you could call it a safe bet to predict Lake Erie will not come close to freezing over this winter.

This weekend, snowmobiling will again be nonexistent. There is skiing to be sure, with some possible snowmaking in progress again during this brief cold shot.

A windy warmup returns on a mostly sunny Saturday, with readings moving back above average to near 40 on a gusty southwest wind.

Some gusts may reach 40 mph on the Niagara Frontier, and about 30 mph in the southern tier.

On Sunday, we switch back to a downslope southerly flow, boosting the afternoon high to 45 in the southern tier and closer to 50 on the Niagara Frontier, under a partly to mostly cloudy sky and a 15 to 25 mph breeze.

Cooler but still seasonably mild temperatures will arrive during Monday ahead of a cold front, with just a few scattered light rain showers becoming possible. Some scattered rain and wet snow showers may be around on Tuesday with high temps both days just reaching the low 40s. Any Tuesday precipitation is likely to be spotty and fairly brief.

Wednesday and Thursday may be days to watch. A more vigorous storm system will be moving across the plains toward our region. As of now, the most favored storm track would allow warmer air from the storm’s southeast quadrant to keep our precipitation arriving as a mix, or even just rain by Wednesday night and Thursday.

However, if the low takes a more southerly track into central or southern Pennsylvania, that would allow enough cold air to drop into our region to produce widespread snow with a gusty northeast wind. To be clear, right now the milder northerly track is favored, though it’s going to be a close call.

In any case, behind this storm a polar ridge of high pressure dropping from western Canada into the northern plains favors a return to more typical midwinter cold by Friday.

Projected highs for Friday look like this.

Seasonably cold temperatures currently appear likely to prevail next weekend, running a little below average. This time around, there are early signs a chillier regime will have more staying power in our part of the country, from the northern plains into the northeast. Late in the month, all 3 principal ensembles suggest colder temperature anomalies, lasting into early March. This far out, the ensembles tend to show less amplitude to patterns and, in this case, are not pointing to extreme cold. Even so, it will be cold enough for snow to prevail in whatever precipitation occurs in that time period if this pattern verifies.

This far out in time, the Climate Prediction Center is also appropriately hedging its bets on temperature probabilities, with “near normal” favored for Western New York in the eight- to 14-day mean.

I would add “near normal” in late February is more than cold enough for snow or mixed precipitation, depending on storm tracks.

Snow deficit in Western New York has been ongoing for a while

Despite our current 44.9-inch seasonal surplus at the Buffalo airport for the season due to the November-December storms, regional snowfall has been running below average since October 2019. The largest negative anomalies have been found in the southern tier and parts of the Genesee Valley. This is according to the NWS Weather Prediction Center, so if it seemed less snowy from Mayville to Wellsville, you weren't imagining it.