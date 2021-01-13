Don Paul: 2020 was a record-breaking year for weather disasters, plus a new local forecast

On Monday, there were some indications of developing lake-effect snow Saturday evening, with the majority likely to fall south of the metro area. In newer model guidance, placement for most of the lake snow now appears farther south, with a west-northwest flow steering most of the snow into ski country and the Southern Tier. Prior to that, milder air will change any mixed showers to just scattered rain showers on Friday, with daytime highs reaching the mid-40s. A slow-moving cold front will cross the region, and allow chillier air to filter in during Friday night and Saturday, with some mixed rain and snow showers falling as all snow Friday night on the hills, where minor accumulations are possible. During Saturday, occasional wet snow and rain showers will fall, changing to all snow during the evening when colder air deepens. By Saturday evening, that northwest flow will be established, targeting most lake snow well to the south. There is good model agreement on this placement.