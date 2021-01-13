Don Paul: 2020 was a record-breaking year for weather disasters, plus a new local forecast

Other than the Tuesday afternoon-Wednesday morning freezing drizzle on the Niagara Frontier, we’re in the midst of another uneventful weather week in Western New York. Let’s take an updated look as to whether the word “uneventful” will hold into Saturday evening playoff game conditions.
On Monday, there were some indications of developing lake-effect snow Saturday evening, with the majority likely to fall south of the metro area. In newer model guidance, placement for most of the lake snow now appears farther south, with a west-northwest flow steering most of the snow into ski country and the Southern Tier. Prior to that, milder air will change any mixed showers to just scattered rain showers on Friday, with daytime highs reaching the mid-40s. A slow-moving cold front will cross the region, and allow chillier air to filter in during Friday night and Saturday, with some mixed rain and snow showers falling as all snow Friday night on the hills, where minor accumulations are possible. During Saturday, occasional wet snow and rain showers will fall, changing to all snow during the evening when colder air deepens. By Saturday evening, that northwest flow will be established, targeting most lake snow well to the south. There is good model agreement on this placement.
In other words, fans in attendance and the teams are unlikely to be dealing with any serious lake snow. After the game, those who have traveled north from ski country will run into some lake snow heading south, with some slick roads mainly below the Southtowns. The game-time temperature will be falling into the low 30s, and the 12-18-mph breeze will produce a noticeable wind chill, averaging around 22-24 degrees.
I will examine the potential for additional lake snow on Sunday into early next week on Friday.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, NOAA, has released final statistics on 2020’s ranking in weather disasters. As I wrote recently, our region had a much warmer than average year with few extreme weather events.
But nationally, 2020 now ranks first in multibillion-dollar weather disasters. There were 22 such events, smashing the previous record of 16 in 2011 and 2017.
In dollar costs, adjusted to the consumer price index, 2020 came in fourth, adding up to $95 billion. NOAA reports since 1980, weather disasters have totaled up at $1.875 trillion.
Looking at the multidecadal numbers, the upward trend becomes even more obvious.
These costs do not include events with damages beneath $1 billion.
A higher proportion of damages has been linked to tropical cyclones from 2017-2020. For example, decaying Hurricane Harvey in 2017 alone produced $125 billion in damages mainly from flooding in the Houston area. In 2020, the U.S. experienced a record 12 landfalling tropical cyclones, including five hurricanes in Louisiana. From Sept. 14-17, Hurricane Sally produced devastating flooding from storm surge and enormous rainfall totals.
Among other noteworthy disasters was the huge Midwest August derecho, a long-lasting destructive line of severe thunderstorms with multiple microbursts and gusts exceeding 100 mph. Damages totaled $11 billion, with four deaths (the death toll kept lower by timely National Weather Service watches and warnings).
Wildfires produced unprecedented damages of $16.5 billion with 46 deaths. The fire season in California, Oregon and Washington burned more than 10.2 million acres, with a record 4.1 million acres in California alone. A NOAA satellite image captures the immense coverage of these fires on Sept. 10.
A NOAA graph breaks down disaster occurrences by month, along with distribution of types of disaster. As you would expect, drought, wildfire and tropical cyclone impacts are greater in the summer and early autumn months.
No one should assume all the impacts and increases can be tied solely to our warming climate, but global warming is always ticking in the background. Early climate models predicting more flooding rain events in wetter parts of the world have verified. Coverage and duration of droughts (and related wildfires) were also predicted in those models and, again, have verified. More major hurricanes with a link to warmer oceans have occurred as well.
However, the science does not demonstrate a link between events such as the derecho and climate change. The connection between a warming climate and tornado frequency is still unclear, with suggestions of more large tornado outbreak days but fewer total tornadoes. A few decades back, it was thought a warming climate would also lead to more hurricanes, but current research supports more intense hurricanes may occur within a hurricane season, but with no real link to increases in all tropical cyclones.
In fact, the increase in total hurricane numbers in the Atlantic basis since 1995 is at least partially due to natural variation in a cycle called the Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation, which existed before accelerated warming. The AMO phases can last for several decades and are not known to be tied to climate change. We remain in an active phase.
It should also be remembered wildfire coverage and frequency has a definite link to a warming climate with longer and more extreme droughts. But there are also legitimate issues with forestry management at both the federal and state level that exacerbate the wildfire problem.
There is good agreement in the relevant scientific disciplines we need to get the science right if we are to have much hope of mitigating the worst impacts from the irrefutably warming climate. For the slowly shrinking number of skeptics out there, it must be realized multidisciplined research has followed the scientific method, and adjusted causal links as new peer reviewed data unfolds.