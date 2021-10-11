Don Paul: 15 years later, vivid meteorological memories of 'October Surprise'

"Even in Buffalo, where the ability to endure severe weather is a source of civic pride, few expected a snowstorm like this in mid-October including those who predict them.

Don Paul, a meteorologist at WIVB-TV4 in Buffalo, has worked in the area for more than 20 years. 'Of all the events I’ve seen here, this storm involves the most widespread devastation in the most populated area,' he said. 'It’s absolutely an historic storm.' "

On Oct. 14, 2006, the New York Times published a lengthy story on our just-passed disastrous storm, including comments from then. Gov. George Pataki, National Grid, Mayor Byron Brown, the National Weather Service, Buffalo citizens and me (see above). The storm, still called by many the “October Surprise,” remains the single most destructive weather event in my 37 years here in Buffalo. It didn’t seem likely it would turn out to be of such incredible magnitude heading into the storm.