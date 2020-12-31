 Skip to main content
Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Buffalo

Tonight's weather conditions in Buffalo: Partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Buffalo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the east. Keep an eye on buffalonews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

