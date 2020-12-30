This evening in Buffalo: Windy with periods of rain and snow in the evening remaining overcast late. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. It will be a cold day in Buffalo Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on buffalonews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Buffalo
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The synoptic snow later Christmas Eve and the heavier lake snow Christmas night into Saturday will have a major impact with difficult, hazardous travel, Paul says.
- Updated
A lake effect snow warning has been issued for Northern Erie, Genesee, and Wyoming counties from noon Christmas to 7 p.m. Saturday, and a winter storm warning for Southern Erie, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties, from Christmas Eve until 7 p.m. Saturday.
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 19.17. 25 degrees …
- Updated
Anyone looking for a Currier and Ives Christmas is in luck.
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 15.87. We'll see a…
Buffalo folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today…
Temperatures in Buffalo will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. The area will see thunderstorms …
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
- Updated
After a bit of practice, Don Paul says viewers should find the new National Weather Service systems considerably superior to the way things have been viewed up until now.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Buffalo today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …