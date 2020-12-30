 Skip to main content
Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Buffalo

This evening in Buffalo: Windy with periods of rain and snow in the evening remaining overcast late. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. It will be a cold day in Buffalo Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on buffalonews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

