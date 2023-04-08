Some people cry. Others scream. Most simply watch, mouths agape at the cosmic majesty.

That's how Charles Fulco, NASA's eclipse outreach coordinator and University at Buffalo alumnus, on Tuesday described reactions to a total solar eclipse, a rare astronomic event that will occur in Buffalo, Niagara Falls and all of Western New York about 3:18 p.m. April 8, 2024.

Such an event happens at a specific location about every 375 years, Fulco said. His mission is to share such wonders with grade-school students and urge cities to prepare for the spectacle.

In a total solar eclipse, the moon fully blots out the sun for a short duration, blanketing daytime in darkness, with the exception of brilliant rays from the sun's outer atmosphere that lap around the moon's edges as planets and stars that pop into view. Just before the near darkness approaches, the shade of the moon yields a sliver of light that shimmers like diamond ring.

In Western New York, the total eclipse – the peak, countdown-worthy part – will last about four minutes, while roughly an hour separates the arrival of the moon's first shadows and the total blockage of the sun.

"It's overwhelming," Fulco said. "Unearthly." Animals, he said, will scurry to their nests as a chilly breeze hits.

Eclipse watchers in the region should keep their expectations in check, though. Considering the eclipse is set for spring in Buffalo, there's a roughly 50% chance it will be too cloudy to view, according to Weatherspark.com.

Clouds shielded Buffalo's last total solar eclipse in 1925.

Partial solar eclipses, like the last one in the region in 2017, are fairly common and dramatically different from what's headed this way next April, Fulco said.

"They're not even in the same hemisphere," Fulco said, comparing their magnitudes.

Should skies permit, Niagara Falls should be an exceptional vantage point, Fulco said.

The NASA ambassador said when the eclipse is viewed through the perpetual rainbow that lingers just above the Falls, the color of the light changes from rainbow to a monochromatic pink color.

If previous total eclipses in Mexico, southern Illinois and elsewhere are an indication, Fulco anticipates Western New York hotels will be booked full a month in advance, stadiums crowded for viewing and traffic afterward so extreme that visitors will be wise to book an extra day.

But it's an opportunity not every city fully embraces. Fulco said that a year out Rochester is far ahead of Buffalo in developing citywide programming around the eclipse.

Kevin Williams, director of the Whitworth Ferguson Planetarium, said he hosted an event at Buffalo State for the partial eclipse in 2017. He anticipated a few hundred people arriving on campus, but about 2,000 attended, filling an open field with filter-added telescopes as well as food trucks, information tables and more.

Fulco and Williams agreed that adjusting the school calendar for April 8 next year – around Easter vacation – is crucial to make sure children are not on school buses or in classrooms during the full eclipse, but instead able to witness the experience. Some districts around the country have scheduled half-days or taken full days off to accommodate the eclipse, Williams said.

Ensuring that streetlights do not automatically turn on in the darkness is an example of something municipalities can do to prepare.

Safety measures are important, too. Special glasses to protect your eyes against the sun are given out by some organizations and are available for $3 to $4 by others. Specially approved glasses, engineered for eclipse-viewing, cause the sun to be about 100,000 times darker. Beware of counterfeit glasses and rely on the American Astronomical Society's list of reputable vendors, Fulco advised, and don't try to use sunglasses or binoculars as replacements.

In the 4 minutes when the sun is blotted out, however, viewers are encouraged to remove their glasses, Fulco said, or they'll miss the pinnacle of the eclipse.

On Tuesday, Williams remembered his takeaway from the 2017 eclipse-watching gathering at Buffalo State.

"There's a lot going on in the country and the world that divides us, but this is something that brings us together," said Williams, who will hold a free "Countdown to Totality" open house event at the planetarium from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. this April 8, a full year before the eclipse.