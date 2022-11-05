 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Buffalo sets record-high temperature Friday, with another heat record in jeopardy today

  • Updated
Buffalo could set its all-time record for high temperatures on both Nov. 4 and 5, according to the National Weather Service Buffalo.

Can the Buffalo-area break two heat records on consecutive days? The city is poised to shatter its record temperature of 76 degrees for Nov. 5, a mark that has stood for 74 years, after beating the all-time high for Nov. 4 on Friday.

According to the National Weather Service Buffalo, the city's 74-degree high on Friday eclipsed the previous record of 73 degrees, set in 1938.

NWS Buffalo predicts highs of 77 degrees today accompanied by increasing winds this evening. A wind advisory, slated for 6 p.m. today through 4 a.m. Sunday, calls for sustained wind speeds of 31-39 mph and gusts approaching 60 mph. 

NWS Buffalo advises for residents to secure light objects that might blow around and to be aware of potential tree and powerline damage.

Ben Tsujimoto can be reached at btsujimoto@buffnews.com, at (716) 849-6927 or on Twitter at @Tsuj10.

