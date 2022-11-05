Buffalo sets record-high temperature Friday, with another heat record in jeopardy today

Can the Buffalo-area break two heat records on consecutive days? The city is poised to shatter its record temperature of 76 degrees for Nov. 5, a mark that has stood for 74 years, after beating the all-time high for Nov. 4 on Friday.

According to the National Weather Service Buffalo, the city's 74-degree high on Friday eclipsed the previous record of 73 degrees, set in 1938.

NWS Buffalo predicts highs of 77 degrees today accompanied by increasing winds this evening. A wind advisory, slated for 6 p.m. today through 4 a.m. Sunday, calls for sustained wind speeds of 31-39 mph and gusts approaching 60 mph.

NWS Buffalo advises for residents to secure light objects that might blow around and to be aware of potential tree and powerline damage.

It will be dry and breezy today with record high temperatures expected. Winds then increase further this evening into the overnight. Wind Advisories have been hoisted for portions of the area, which are set to go into effect around sunset. pic.twitter.com/WDMY3rEh8Q — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) November 5, 2022