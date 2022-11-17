 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo bishop dispenses with Mass obligation in areas hit hard by snowstorm

  • Updated
  • 0
Weekend winter storm blasts Western New York (copy)

Crews clear the snow from the walkways at Nativity of Our Lord Church in Orchard Park after snow in 2019.

 Mark Mulville/News file photo
Western New York Catholics who live in areas affected by the snowstorm, travel advisories or travel bans are exempt from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass, Buffalo Bishop Michael W. Fisher announced Thursday.

"I urge parishes in affected areas to celebrate mass via livestream if they have the capabilities," he said in a statement. "It is important for all to remain safe during this storm, also allowing time for necessary snow removal and safe travel conditions to be restored."

He urged Catholics to check with their parishes for remote Mass schedules. 

"Since coming to Western New York, I have experienced the great kindness of its people and I encourage neighbors to continue to look out for and assist neighbors during this time," the bishop said. 

