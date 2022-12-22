 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blizzard warning issued for 4 Western New York counties

  • Updated
Cold front forecast Buffalo 12-22-22
Courtesy of National Weather Service
The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for four Western New York counties from 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Sunday.

Blizzard conditions are expected in Erie, Niagara, Orleans and Genesee counties, with winds gusting as high as 70 mph Friday and Friday night.

"A rapid switch from rain to snow with sharply falling temperatures into the teens and single digits will result in a flash freeze on Friday. Blizzard conditions will develop Friday afternoon lasting into Saturday night," the weather service said. 

The widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, and strong winds could cause extensive tree damage and numerous power outages. Wind chills as low as 10 to 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, according to the weather service. 

